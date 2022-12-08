Josh Flagg & Bobby Boyd Divorce: Where Is Bobby Boyd Now?

The 14th season of the hit Bravo show “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” premieres Thursday, December 8, and the show’s pared-down cast will allow more focus on the fan favorites: Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor.

If the first look at the season is any indication, one of the main storylines will be Flagg’s ongoing divorce from Bobby Boyd and his new romance with Andrew Beyer. The Bravo star and his husband of five years posted about their divorce on social media on March 4, 2022, and the season began filming shortly afterward.

Despite the split, Boyd will definitely still be appearing on MDLLA as the real estate agent has a co-listing with Boyd, according to the trailer.

Boyd, who is also a real estate agent, left Douglas Elliman for the Avenue 8 brokerage in Los Angeles. In May 2022, The Real Deal reported that Boyd made the switch in order to get a fresh start. “I love the entire team at Douglas Elliman but I just thought it was best for my clients, for myself, for everybody that’s still over there, that we just make the separation,” the former fashion model said.

Josh Flagg & Bobby Boyd Announced Their Separation After 5 Years of Marriage in March 2022

Flagg and Boyd announced their divorce back in March 2022 and while their initial statements were very respectful and loving, it was clear that there was more to the story after Boyd hinted at Flagg’s “new boyfriend.”

The MDLLA star went Instagram official with a new man, Andrew Beyer, just two weeks after the divorce announcement. Boyd was caught in the city by a videographer in mid-March who asked him if the exes were keeping it friendly and he replied, “We’re good, I wish him and his new boyfriend very well.”

According to People, a source shared that Flagg had been living in the Beverly Hills Hotel, where he and Boyd actually got married in September 2017, for months before announcing their split on social media.

The trailer for MDLLA’s 14th season shows that Flagg’s divorce from Boyd as well as his new relationship with Beyer will both be discussed on the show.

Josh Flagg Opened Up to Josh Altman About His Perspective on Some of Their Marital Issues in the MDLLA Season 14 Premiere

The first look at the premiere episode of season 14 of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” was released a week before the entire episode aired and it showed Flagg opening up to Josh Altman about the issues in his marriage.

In the clip, Flagg told Altman he had been living in the Beverly Hills Hotel for about three months. In a confessional, he explained that he and Boyd decided to do a “three-month trial separation.” He said he checked into the hotel and within a week, “I realized I am so much happier now.”

He then told Altman that “the minute they start eye-rolling you and every time you say something, they roll their eyes at you, it’s going downhill from there,” giving a glimpse into some of the issues he and Boyd may have had. In an interview, the famous realtor shared that he felt like a big weight had been lifted off his shoulders. He told Altman that the problem was that he wasn’t being himself in that relationship.

Viewers will likely see some tension between Flagg and Boyd play out this season as the trailer showed the two exes co-listing a house together. There is also a glimpse of a conversation between Altman, Tutor and Boyd, which appears to anger Flagg when he finds out. “You wanna have a friendship with the person, have a friendship with the person,” he tells his co-stars. “F*** both of you,” he exclaims before walking away from their table.

