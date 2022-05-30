Bravo Star Blasted by Fans Over New Relationship: ‘Too Soon’

Josh Flagg has just gone Instagram-official with his new boyfriend, Andrew Beyer, a few months after announcing his divorce from Bobby Boyd.

The “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles” star, 36, announced his split from his husband of five years on March 4, 2022, and revealed to People just a couple of weeks later that he was seeing someone new. However, he only confirmed the identity of his new partner on May 29 when he posted a snap of himself and Beyer, 23, hugging in Malibu, California, with the caption, “I love.”

Flagg previously told People that he started to date someone after his split from Boyd but he hadn’t “been looking.” He said, “We were friends for a while. It just happened organically. I like him very much, and he’s a very nice guy… We never went on a date until after Bobby and I left our marriage.” Flagg also said that he and Boyd had actually split months before they made it public and he only began dating his new man after the two had been separated a few weeks.

Fans Reacted to Flagg’s Post on Instagram, With Many Stating That It Seemed ‘Too Soon’

Fans flooded Flagg’s post with criticisms over making his new relationship public, with several commenting that it seemed too soon. “Too soon,” one person wrote, racking up nearly 500 likes. Another agreed, “Poor Bobby!! Too soon!!” Someone said, “I agree just to soon for josh flaunting his boy toy.” One person commented, “I just remember how much he was so in love with Bobby. Well that didn’t last.” Someone wrote, “Already ?” Another said, “Really Josh? Ink isn’t dry on divorce papers yet.”

Many people also commented that they thought Flagg’s new man looked like a younger version of Boyd, with one saying, “That was quick! He looks like Bobby. Maybe it’s too soon?” Someone agreed, “I thought it was Bobby too.” Another wrote, “Omg!!! He so does look like Bobby in grade school.”

Someone said, “Looks like younger version of Bobby.” Another person commented, “literally just like Bobby!!!” One person wrote, “You keep getting older and they stay the same age!” Another said, “He is too young. Please give yourself some more time.”

Boyd Made Comments About Flagg’s New Boyfriend in March

A few weeks after Flagg and Boyd’s divorce announcement, a video started circulating online showing Boyd and a friend getting in their vehicle as Boyd was asked about his split. At the time, he shared that Flagg was “doing just fine” while he was “day by day.” The videographer asked Boyd, 36, if the two were keeping it friendly and he said, “We’re good, I wish him and his new boyfriend very well.”

The following question asked Boyd if Flagg’s new boyfriend was the reason the two broke up and Boyd looked at the camera before turning away to get in the car with a smile, adding, “Yeah, I wish them very well.”

