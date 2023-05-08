Kate Chastain Responds to Speculation About Her Baby’s Father

Kate Chastain welcomed her first child, a boy named Sullivan Cay, in May 2023. She posted the first photo of her newborn on social media on May 5, 2023, writing that it was a “hard launch.”

“Below Deck” fans were quick to congratulate the former chief stew on becoming a mother, but several people commented that they thought the baby looked like Chastain’s ex-co-star and good friend, Chef Ben Robinson. Chastain, who hasn’t revealed the identity of her baby’s father and said she’ll be raising him solo, took to Twitter to address fan speculation.

“For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times,” she wrote, denying the rumors about Robinson being her baby’s father.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kate Chastain’s First Photo With Her Newborn Baby Received a Lot of Comments From Fans About His Appearance

Chastain’s initial post on Instagram showing her baby to her followers saw the comments get flooded by fans who said her son was looking like Robinson. “Why does he look like chef Ben?” one person asked. Another person wrote, “Why does the baby look like a mini chef Ben lol.” Another said, “tell me Ben’s the dad without telling me Ben’s the dad.”

Apart from fans’ speculation, which Chastain debunked, the former “Below Deck” star received a lot of congratulatory messages from her fellow Bravo stars. Her good friend Captain Lee Rosbach wrote, “Congratulations Kate, wishing you both all the best.” Eddie Lucas said, “Congratulations Kate! He is so handsome!” Her good friend Brandi Glanville wrote, “We make cute boys!”

Kate Chastain Shared That She Was Raising Her Baby Alone & Said She Wanted to Keep Some Information Private

Robinson and Chastain are very good friends and the former “Below Deck” chef posted a photo of himself with Chastain on April 10, showing off her baby bump a month before she was due.

“Who knew that Kate Chastain and I would be the same weight one day,” he wrote in the photo’s caption. “But to be fair I have been hitting the gym! Please wish my great friend @kate_chastain an easy delivery and a healthy beautiful baby! I am so proud of who you have become and the mother you will soon be.”

Robinson is currently in a relationship although he’s kept her girlfriend’s identity private for now. He confirmed in an appearance on Glanville’s podcast “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” that he was in a relationship and his partner would be a great babysitter for Chastain’s baby.

After announcing her pregnancy, Chastain told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that she would be raising Sullivan as a single mother. “I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I’m happy to do it alone,” she said. She did share that Captain Lee Rosbach and his wife Mary Anne will be like grandparents of sorts to her baby.

She said that Rosbach told her he wouldn’t be changing any diapers and she replied, “Babysitting is still in?!” she told ET Online. At the time, she said there would be some details of her pregnancy and her child that she would be keeping private in order to protect her baby. “My unborn child, one day, will have access to the internet and will be able to Google, and I just feel like it’s not just my information to share,” she explained.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’