Bravo Star Debuts Surprise Baby Bump on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

A Bravo star gave fans a live look at her baby bump.

Hours after “Below Deck” alum Kate Chastain announced her pregnancy, she made a surprise cameo on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live.”

Chastain, who joined “Below Deck” debut as the chief stew in 2014 and left the show in 2020, crashed an episode that featured guest stars Ashanti and Morris Chestnut.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kate Chastain Appeared Live in the Bravo Clubhouse

On the December 13, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen dedicated his “Mazel of the Day” to Chastain, 39, and her surprise pregnancy. At the end of the show, Chastain rang the doorbell at Cohen’s Bravo Clubhouse and surprised fans. In a clip from the episode, Chastain appeared wearing a form-fitting red dress that showed off her growing bump.

“We get to see the baby bump in person,” Cohen gushed. “This is the baby bump!”

Cohen also joked about the identity of Chastain’s baby daddy.

“Should we announce that I’m the father now?” the openly gay Bravo host cracked. “And that it happened at BravoCon? It was a sloppy night after the Legends Ball.”

After Chastain revealed that her due date is May 8, 2023, Cohen told her, “You’re gonna be a great mom.”

“I think being a chief stew really trained me for this,” Chastain agreed.

The “Below Deck” alum also joked that the first “skill” she will teach her child is “dishes.”

On social media, fans reacted to Chastain’s baby ump cameo. Many wanted to know who the father of her child is, while some speculated that Chastain was wearing an engagement ring. “Who’s the daddy? I saw a ring on your finger! Spill!” one fan wrote on Instagram.

Others hope to see a “Below Deck” baby shower. “Congratulations, Kate. Andy, you need to have a shower for her, like the housewives did for you,” another fan added.

Kate Chastain Said She is ‘Thrilled’ About Her Pregnancy

Chastain made her pregnancy announcement on her Instagram page on December 13, 2022.

“I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you,” she captioned a selfie that showed off her pregnancy belly.

The “Below Deck” alum told People that she is “thrilled” about her pregnancy.

“I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother. It’s something I’ve always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true,” she said. “I’m really being protective of what I share publicly,” she added.

Chastain has not revealed the identity of her baby’s father. She previously dated “Below Deck” star Ben Robinson. In 2019, she told Cohen on WWHL that she would never sleep with Robinson again, per Us Weekly. Two years later, she revealed that she lived in the same building as Robinson in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “I live upstairs from Chef Ben,” she said at the time. “Actually, I just bought a condo. I just bought a condo upstairs from Ben.”

According to Us, as recently as October 2022, Chastain revealed at a BravoCon panel that she was “single.”

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Hannah Berner Gives Details on Her Wedding & Comedy Tour