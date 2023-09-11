Kathryn Dennis Opens Up About Co-Parenting Her Two Kids

Kathryn Dennis took to Instagram to post an emotional tribute to her children, in which the “Southern Charm” alum opened up about the difficulties of co-parenting. The Bravo star shared photos of herself out bowling with her two kids, 9-year-old daughter Kensie and 7-year-old son Saint. Dennis shares the children with her ex, Thomas Ravenel.

“When I am with you I feel so alive again..even when you can’t see me or hear me I am always thinking of you..know that our love connects us by an invisible string, always,” she wrote in the caption of her September 6 post. “I know that we will make it through these tough times and they won’t last forever.”

“Sending strength to all of the coparents out there,” Dennis continued. “No matter the situation being without your children is the most difficult pain you must carry each and every day you are without them. It’s so unnatural and such a drawn out devastation. We need each others love and support—here’s to hope for the future.”

Thomas Ravenel Claimed That Kathryn Dennis Hadn’t Seen Their Children in Several Weeks

Dennis’ comments came soon after her ex, former “Southern Charm” star Thomas Ravenel, posted that she rarely spent time with their children.

Ravenel was asked on X (formerly Twitter), “How is [Kathryn Dennis] doing? I’ve heard she has had some rough times recently and I really wish she were on the new season. Any update you can give would be appreciated. I hopefully assume she still spends time with your children,” according to screenshots shared by Reality Blurb.

“I wish she would,” Ravenel replied. “She hasn’t seen them in 11 weeks.” Ravenel shared several other comments about his former “Southern Charm” co-stars and slammed Leva Bonaparte as “boring,” according to Page Six. He later deleted his account.

Kathryn Dennis Wrote on Father’s Day That She Was Grateful for Thomas Ravenel Despite Their Up & Down Past

Fans witnessed the ups and downs of Dennis and Ravenel’s relationship in the earlier seasons of “Southern Charm” followed by their bitter custody battle after Ravenel’s exit from the show. Despite that, Dennis posted a rare message of praise for her children’s father on Father’s Day in 2023.

“Happy Fathers Day everyone 💘 I am so grateful for my Father and for the Father of my children. I feel like it’s important to honor my coparent because I am grateful for the gift of our two precious humans above all else and no matter the noise ❤️,” she wrote.

In January 2023, Dennis announced her exit from “Southern Charm” after a decade, in which she starred in the show’s first 8 seasons. She told People that it had been a “wild ride” since her debut when she was just 21 years old and nearly her whole adult life had been shown to fans. She said she was grateful for the show and producers and was excited for the next chapter of her life.

