Kathryn Dennis Posts Message About Ex Thomas Ravenel

Kathryn Dennis posted a rare comment about her ex, “Southern Charm” alum Thomas Ravenel, on June 18, 2023, to mark Father’s Day.

Dennis, 31, and Ravenel share two children, 9-year-old Kensington and 7-year-old Saint Julien, but the two have been embroiled in several disputes over custody in the last few years.

The “Southern Charm” star, who confirmed her exit from the franchise after 8 seasons in January 2023, wrote on Instagram, “Happy Fathers Day everyone 💘 I am so grateful for my Father and for the Father of my children. I feel like it’s important to honor my coparent because I am grateful for the gift of our two precious humans above all else and no matter the noise ❤️.”

Dennis accompanied her touching message with several photos, including one of Ravenel with their two children as well as one of her and Ravenel together with both Kensie and Saint.

Kathryn Dennis Was Praised by Fans for the Father’s Day Post to Thomas Ravenel

Dennis has rarely made comments about Ravenel since their tumultuous relationship, which was in part documented in “Southern Charm’s” earlier seasons, and hasn’t posted a photo with Ravenel since 2019.

Fans had a lot to say about her latest post, with many of the comments praising the “Southern Charm” OG for the “gracious” move. “Wow, u r a better woman than me. After the custody s*** he pulled I’d want him nonexistent,” someone wrote. Another person commented, “Very gracious🙌🏻 Your children do/will recognize that.”

One commenter stated, “That’s incredibly nice & respectful of you! You’re a great momma!” Another wrote, “You do whatever it takes to keep the peace. Even when it’s hell. Great job!” Someone else said, “Kathryn these pictures are everything you did get 2 beautiful children from him love that you are honoring girl you are so humble.”

Ravenel also posted on Father’s Day, sharing photos of his kids as he said he took them to camp that day. “Enjoyed taking Kensie and Saint to camp today!” Ravenel, 60, wrote.

The Highs & Lows of Kathryn Dennis & Thomas Ravenel’s Past Relationship Were Shown on ‘Southern Charm’

Viewers saw the ups and downs of Dennis and Ravenel’s relationship during the first few seasons of “Southern Charm” as the former couple welcomed their two children. They split for good in 2016 and Dennis described their breakup as “a long time coming” in an interview with The Daily Dish.

At the time, Dennis told the publication that co-parenting was a “work in progress” but said, she was “confident that we’ll reach a place in time where we can peacefully do that.” Since then, viewers have learned that the two have battled over custody, with the most recent update coming in 2023.

On May 1, 2023, All About the Tea reported that Ravenel was awarded granted permanent sole custody of their two children. “I make all the parenting decisions,” he told the publication. Kathryn has the right to supervised visitation by an approved supervisor [approved by the court] between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., every other weekend.”

He said he’ll bring the children from his home in Aiken, South Carolina, to a point halfway to Charleston, where Dennis will pick up the kids. The two cities are just over 130 miles apart.

