Kathryn Dennis Shares ‘Heartwarming’ Family Photo

On December 18, Kathryn Dennis posted a photo with her two children that fans quickly reacted to, complimenting the “Southern Charm” star on the “heartwarming” snap.

Dennis shared the photo of herself with her kids, daughter Kensington Calhoun, 8, and son Saint Julien, 6, on Instagram, captioning it, “Hearts in my eyes for you.” Squeezed between her two kids was Dennis’ dog Lil Gucci.

Dennis’ “Southern Charm” co-star Olivia Flowers showed her love for the mother of two, writing, “I love this” in the comments. Another Bravolebrity, RHOC’s Emily Simpson, wrote “So gorgeous!” along with several heart emojis.

Fans Shared Their Love for Kathryn Dennis’ Rare Family Photo & Said Her Children Were Looking ‘Cute’

A lot of people took to Dennis’ post to compliment the “Southern Charm” star on her beautiful family. “What a heartwarming pic,” someone wrote. “You all look absolutely gorgeous too!”

Another person agreed, telling her that her children were “so freaking CUTE.” Someone else said, “Love seeing you with them.” Many people expressed that they were looking a lot like her, with one comment stating, “Awww! Spitting images of their mommy.”

Dennis, who shares her kids with former “Southern Charm” star Thomas Ravenel, also posted a series of photos and videos with her children at Seacoast Church. She shared a sweet anecdote about her son drawing a picture for her daughter and gifting it to her because they’re “best friends.”

Kathryn Dennis Opened Up This Year About Growing Up on Reality TV as a Bravo Star Shared That Dennis Gave Him Advice About Filming

Dennis has been on reality TV for years now and opened up about the difficulties of growing up on a screen. In October 2022, she thanked “Southern Charm” fans for their support and for making her feel not alone and said she’d had a difficult last season on the Bravo show.

She said it wasn’t always easy to “grow up” on reality TV, especially with social media being “brutal” at times. The Bravolebrity has been a central figure on “Southern Charm” in its eight seasons and viewers have seen the extreme highs and lows that Dennis has gone through during her 20s.

In fact, a cast member on the latest Bravo spinoff “Southern Hospitality,” Mikel Simmons, recently revealed that he and Dennis have been friends since meeting in church six years ago and she gave him advice about being on reality TV. He told Us Weekly that he found filming very difficult at first and Dennis reminded him that fans will only see a very short snippet of what actually goes on.

The mother of two told Simmons to let his guard down and not be afraid to show viewers his true authentic self. He said she warned him of how difficult filming a reality TV show can be and asked him if he was sure about it, to which he replied that he was.

