Kathryn Dennis Opens Up About ‘Growing Up on Reality TV’

BravoCon 2022 was a celebration of all Bravo shows and after it was over, Kathryn Dennis opened up about her journey on “Southern Charm” since its first season premiered back in March 2014.

Dennis posted a photo on October 17 from BravoCon in New York City showing herself posing along a hallway with her fellow cast members Shep Rose, Austen Kroll and Craig Conover. The Charleston native captioned the photo “the OC’s,” perhaps to stand for either the “original Charmers” or the “original cast.” Rose, Dennis and Conover have all been on the show since its first season, while Kroll joined for season 4 in 2017.

Dennis then continued her caption with a lengthy statement about growing up on reality TV and how thankful she was for all the fans. “Bravocon was a blast omg if I didn’t have a chance to meet you and thank you, THANK YOU for your support all these years (it’s been a decade omg),” she wrote. She thanked people for their support during the difficult time periods she had to navigate and for those who contacted her to tell her she wasn’t alone.

“Growing up on reality TV hasn’t always been easy (knowwhatimsayin) but yall have shown me its actually for a purpose and given me strength to stay strong,” she wrote. “Social media can be brutal but this weekend the outpouring of love really rocked me! It was beautiful! Also a reality check that there is so much good in the world and when you put it out you get it back.”

Dennis wrote that she needed to feel that after the past season of the Bravo show and concluded her post by sharing her well-wishes with all the fans.

Fans Praised Kathryn Dennis for the Honest Post & Said They Hoped to See More of Her Next Season

To add to the support Dennis received at BravoCon, fans flooded the comments with positive, uplifting messages for the mother-of-two, who has gone through very turbulent periods of life on our screens. “You are my absolute favorite on bravo!” one person commented. Another agreed, “I’ve always been rooting for you since Season 1.”

Many others commented that they loved seeing the friendship between Dennis and the men of “Southern Charm” and were hopeful to see more of it on the next season.

There were also a lot of compliments aimed at the leggy Bravo star’s look, with one person writing, “Good looking pic but I’m obsess with your legs!!” Another person wrote, “Those legs girl!!!!! you’re gorgeous.”

Kathryn Dennis Has Had a Difficult Decade on ‘Southern Charm’ Including a Drawn-Out Custody Battle With Her Ex

Dennis spoke about her kids in an interview with People during BravoCon, telling the publication that she has a “great” relationship with her daughter Kensington Calhoun, 8, and her son Saint Julien, 6. As viewers know, Dennis shares her two children with former “Southern Charm” star Thomas Ravenel.

The two have had a difficult relationship in the past several years, including a drawn-out and public custody battle and multiple allegations. According to People, Dennis was asked at BravoCon’s “Southern Charm” panel what advice she’d give to herself before going into season 1 if she could and she replied, “Pick a different guy.”

