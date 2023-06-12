Kathryn Dennis Shares New Photo of Kids After Thomas Ravenel’s Accident

Kathryn Dennis spent quality time with her kids days after her ex, Thomas Ravenel, revealed he suffered injuries in a serious polo accident and would be recovering for the next two months.

In June 2023, the former “Southern Charm” star posed for a photo in Charleston, South Carolina, with Kensie, 8, and Saint, 6, the two children she shares with Ravenel, and fans had a lot to say about the pic.

Kathryn Dennis Posed With Her Kids in South Carolina During a Visitation Day

Dennis has been involved in a long child custody battle with Ravenel, but she appeared to have a special day with the kids in June 2023. The Bravo TV personality posted a photo as her children sat on her lap outside of Home Team BBQ in downtown Charleston. Dennis’ hair was notably shorter than usual as she smiled alongside her kids in the pic. “Had such a great day with the two most important people in my life,” Dennis captioned the smiley Instagram post.

Fans reacted to the family photo, with many noting how happy Dennis looked with her children by her side.

“Glowing,” wrote her former co-star Madison LeCroy.

“This is what a young beautiful classy momma looks like!” another follower wrote. “Remember it’s what you do as a mom for the kids on the daily is what counts … Actions speak louder than words. You got this Katherine! We are all rooting for you to be well and have the kids back 24/7!”

“u look great Kathryn !!! Love the hair !!!” another wrote. “The kids are beautiful – heard TR had accident playing polo sounds bad. How will he take care of your children. He should mend and let you share custody. ”

“Sorry you got entangled with someone who put you through so much,” a fourth fan wrote. “Your love for your babies shines through.”

Dennis, 31, and Ravenel, 60 had a rocky on-and-off relationship that ended in 2016. In an interview with The Daily Dish, Dennis said the split was “a long time coming” and that co-parenting with her ex was “a work in progress.”

In 2023, Ravenel revealed he was granted permanent sole custody of the children. He told All About The Tea that Dennis is only allowed “supervised visitation by an approved supervisor” every other weekend, with no overnight stays with them. The ruling came amid allegations of drug use and negligence by Dennis.

Thomas Ravenel Posted a Photo of His Youngest Son Following His Polo Accident

Ravenel is on the mend after breaking seven bones and puncturing his lungs in a polo accident, but that didn’t stop him from posting photos of his own on Instagram. In June 2023, he shared a photo of his youngest child, Jonathan, holding an orange ball.

The South Carolina businessman welcomed his son, Jonathan Jackson Ravenel, with ex-fiancée Heather Mascoe, in 2020, per The Daily Mail. Ravenel admitted that it was hard to explain the new family dynamic to his young children.

“It’s kind of difficult to explain to them, you know, ‘This is your half-brother – different mothers, same father.’ They were a little confused,” he said in 2020. “In the end, I just told them, ”You’ll understand when you’re older!’ ”

