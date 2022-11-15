Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Kathryn Dennis’ Hangout With Co-Star

A recent joint photo posted by “Southern Charm” stars Kathryn Dennis and Madison LeCroy got mixed reactions from fans who were surprised to see the two Bravo co-stars so friendly.

On November 11, the two women posted on their respective Instagrams a photo showing that they were hanging out as they posed for the camera. “Cause I just wanna do country A$$ s*** with my country A$$ friends,” the photo was captioned, which is a line from Morgan Wallen’s song “Country A$$ S***.”

The two “Southern Charm” stars kept it casual for the photo, with Dennis wearing her hair pulled back in a ponytail while LeCroy kept her hair loose under a ballcap.

The Reactions to Kathryn Dennis & Madison LeCroy’s Instagram Photo Were Mixed, With Some Loving the Women’s Friendship While Others Weren’t So Sure

The reactions to the photo were all over the place, as several people commented that they were happy to see the friendship between the two mothers. “I actually love this duo,” someone said. Another agreed, “Yeassss i stan this friendship! Two badass girls!” One person commented, “Love seeing you two together again.”

On the other hand, there were quite a few commenters who didn’t like seeing the friendship, as one person wrote, “Get a better friend.” Another person commented, “Ugh. Not a cute combo. One class and one trash.” Someone else said, “With her????!!!! Why????? She is a poisonous toxic snake!!!”

The comments were also filled with people who told Dennis that she was looking like a “twin” of her daughter Kensington, who is now 8 years old.

Kathryn Dennis & Madison LeCroy Attended Each Others’ Birthday Parties During ‘Southern Charm’ Season 8 But Haven’t Always Been Close Friends

There wasn’t much shown on season 8 of “Southern Charm” regarding LeCroy and Dennis’ friendship although they did invite each other to their respective birthday parties.

In July 2022, LeCroy told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that she is “cordial” with Dennis and the two are “good.” The interview came after the episode showing LeCroy’s joint birthday party with Venita Aspen, where LeCroy invited Dennis.

Later in the season, in early August 2022, Dennis appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and dropped a shady comment toward LeCroy. Dennis was on the show with her co-star, Olivia Flowers, who claimed that LeCroy was still texting her ex Austen Kroll late at night. Flowers then said that LeCroy was on a “shade tour” and had “some lovely things to say about me on that tour.”

Dennis then told the audience that LeCroy has been on a “world tour” of shade since the affair rumors with Alex Rodriguez began at the season 7 reunion. However, Dennis then clarified that she loves LeCroy anyway. Viewers might remember that Craig Conover claimed at the season 7 reunion that LeCroy flew to Miami to hook up with a famous ex-MLB player. LeCroy denied meeting up with him in person.

