Kathryn Dennis Shares Resolution for the New Year

Kathryn Dennis is ringing in the New Year and sharing her resolutions with “Southern Charm” fans.

On January 5, the reality star posted a photo of herself sitting in a car, glammed up and wearing a feathered pink jacket. She captioned the shot, “I don’t know about you but I’m feeling 2023 ~ my New Year’s resolution is to have more hope and channel my grace.” Dennis wrote in response to one person’s question that her jacket was Balenciaga.

She also told a fan in the comments that pink is her “color of the year.” Stephanie Hollman from “The Real Housewives of Dallas” commented “Always so pretty.” Dennis’s fellow Bravolebrity Kyle Viljoen from “Below Deck Mediterranean” wrote, “You are GIVING hunny.”

Fans Said Kathryn Dennis Was Looking Like a Barbie & Complimented Her on Her Look

Many people commented on Dennis’ photo complimenting the star’s look and bold red hair. Several of the commenters wrote that she was giving Barbie vibes, specifically the Margaret “Midge” Hadley Sherwood doll. “You look like a Barbie doll,” someone commented, and Dennis replied by thanking the person. “Barbie,” someone else added simply with two flame emojis.

Someone else wrote, “I thought this was a barbie doll picture.” Another agreed, “you’re gorgeous Midge Barbie.” Someone else said Dennis was “serving Barbie.”

Kathryn Dennis Wasn’t as Big of a Presence in the 8th Season of ‘Southern Charm’ as Usual & She Thanked Fans for Their Support After It Aired

Season 8 of “Southern Charm” aired this past summer but saw Dennis in a reduced role as she didn’t attend several of the cast trips and events. Despite that, she was still very much a source of drama from the very first episode, when she lashed out at several cast members at her birthday party.

Although Dennis started the 8th season in a relationship with Chleb Ravenell, the couple broke up and got back together a couple of times during the course of the season before finally ending things for good.

The last fans saw of Dennis was at the two-part “Southern Charm” season 8 reunion, where she accused Shep Rose of becoming more and more like her ex, former cast member Thomas Ravenel. Dennis also had confrontations with Naomie Olindo and Leva Bonaparte. As viewers might remember, Dennis and Olindo clashed during the season and during the premiere, Dennis called Olindo a “petty little b****.”

Dennis also appeared at BravoCon in October 2022 and posted about her experience on social media. She said it wasn’t easy spending all of her 20s on reality TV but was thankful for the support from fans. The mother of two explained that the massive amount of love she received was especially needed after her difficult 8th season.

Bravo has not yet officially announced a 9th season of “Southern Charm” and there is no official word yet on filming or the cast for the next season.

