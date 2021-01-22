Is Kathryn Dennis Pregnant?

The season finale of Southern Charm came to an inconclusive ending on Thursday, January 21. Season 7 culminated with a finale featuring all the cast members, and many of them came to a temporary solution. During the last minute of the episode, the show shared that Kathryn Dennis is still dating her current boyfriend Chleb Ravenell.

The camera then pans to Dennis in her home, noting that it’s six months later. Dennis then emerges from her bathroom holding a pregnancy test and anxiously waiting for the results. The finale ends without viewers knowing if Dennis is pregnant again.

Dennis’ social media profile hints that she is not pregnant. The 29-year-old mother of two recently posted a slimming photo of herself in a matching two-piece leggings and sports bra. Before that, Dennis posted a photo of herself in a body-con red velvet dress for New Year’s Eve. In both photos, Dennis does not appear to have a baby bump.

If Dennis were to get pregnant, it would be her third time. The Southern Charm star shares two children with her former boyfriend and cast member Thomas Ravenel. Dennis and Ravenel share Kensie (6) and Saint (4). Both Dennis and Ravenel have since moved onto new love interests.

Dennis Welcomed a New Family Member

Kensie and Saint now have a new half-sibling. Thomas Ravenel had a baby boy over the summer, but it wasn’t with Dennis. The former Southern Charm star introduced the world to the baby on August 6 via Twitter. He attached a photo of the boy with the caption, “Meet Jonathan Jackson Ravenel. One 5 weeks old.”

Before tweeting the photo of baby Jonathan, Ravenel told the Daily Mail that he and Heather Mascoe welcomed their first child together on June 29. “We’ve named him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel and he was born by C-section on June 29, 7lbs 4oz and 20.25inches long,” he told the Daily Mail in July. “We are both very happy. Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well.”

At the time of the birth, the 58-year-old reality star and politician told the Daily Mail that he and Mascoe briefly dated, but they were not together, and just, “really good friends.” But things looked to have changed since then, per a series of tweets from Ravenel, where he revealed the two are planning to get married. Mascoe is a 38-year-old registered nurse and former politician.

In terms of the new baby’s relationship with Kensie and Saint, Ravenel told the Daily Mail, “It’s kind of difficult to explain to them, you know, ‘This is your half-brother – different mothers, same father.’ They were a little confused. In the end I just told them, ‘You’ll understand when you’re older!’ But they’ve FaceTimed with the baby and they’re very excited to meet him. They’re getting ready to spend the week with their mother so we’re hoping they’ll meet him after that.”

Dennis’ Relationship Caused Controversy

Dennis first began dating Ravenell last summer before making their relationship official in October. When the Southern Charm cast members found out about her relationship, many of them questioned the authenticity. Over the summer, Dennis faced a series of scandals, including sending a monkey emoji to a Black radio host.

“I wanna know if she’s bringing, like, a strategic black boyfriend,” fellow cast member Leva Bonaparte said in a confessional on Southern Charm</em>, via Page Six. Costar Madison LeCroy also addressed the situation, asking Dennis how the relationship started since they’ve known each other for years.

Dennis addressed rumors in a confessional, per Page Six. “Chleb and I have known each other since we started to, like, flirt and kind of hang out before quarantine. I don’t know. A few months ago. I don’t know the exact date. I’ll have to look. He’s a f****** nice Ravenell!”

