Fans Think Kathryn Dennis Is Unrecognizable in ‘Creepy’ Photo

Fans are ripping Kathryn Dennis’ Instagram post for heavy filtering.

The “Southern Charm” star posted a photo with a friend on April 10 and the fans honed in on the editing done to both people in the snap.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think Kathryn Dennis Doesn’t Look Like Herself in ‘Photoshopped’ Photo With Friend ‘Holy Facetune Girl’

The photo was captioned, “Were we dumb or just younger who knows” and the man tagged in the image is Jake Horton a “public figure” in Charleston, South Carolina.

The fans took to the comments to say how different she looked in the post.

“This is scary filtered,” someone wrote.

“think it is well beyond makeup and filters. Wowie,” a fan responded to another comment. “It is grossly filtered,” another pointed out.

“Photoshopped from hell,” a commenter wrote.

“I didn’t even recognize her…yikes!” another said.

“This looks fake ??!!” a fan asked. “She doesn’t even look like the same person,” another one pointed out.

“I didn’t even recognize her,” someone wrote.

“You don’t even look like you anymore,” a fan said.

“This pic looks absolutely nothing like her… Looks like a completely different person,” another wrote.

“Holy Facetune girl,” someone wrote.

“WHO IS THIS????? Wow,” a fan asked.

“So much makeup,” someone wrote. “Doesn’t look like you at all. You’re prettier than this picture. You don’t need filters,” another fan pointed out.

“Good lord! I hope my daughters never have to feel so insecure as to make their photos look like animation like this,” someone commented.

“Holy FaceApp,” someone said. “Avitar vibes,” another wrote.

“What the hell did she do to herself ?” someone asked.

“Can you UNFILTER please. Don’t waste your beauty,” a fan said.

“I know the face app when I see it,” a fan commented. “Airbrushed for days,” another wrote.

“They airbrushed everything except his dirty shirt,” a fan pointed out.

“She turned into a plastic doll,” someone said. “Didn’t even recognize you!” another said.

“When you have to tag yourself cuz you’re unrecognizable,” someone commented.

“This is creepy as f,” someone wrote. “Are these avatars or real ppl?” another asked.

“Fake hair, lashes and eye color and filtered. Can you say she has NO self worth,” someone pointed out.

“People, zoom in on her teeth!!” a fan wrote. “She touched up everything so much that her teeth are upside down it’s a shame because she’s beautiful and she doesn’t need to use so many filters!!”

Kathryn Dennis Was Praised by Fans for Not Editing Stretch Marks on Bikini Photo

Dennis is often criticized for her editing but a bathing suit photo recently caught the attention of some fans for her lack of retouching her stretch marks.

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, the mother of two posted a poolside photo.

“Yes!!! The real mom body thank you brave mama,” someone wrote with the heart eyes emoji.

“Love seeing those sexy mama stripes!!! That’s a REAL body!!! Thanks for posting this bomb photo,” a fan wrote.

“Yay!!! Normalize stretch marks!!!” someone wrote with the clapping emoji.

“omg you look amazing thank you for not editing,” a fan said.

“Thank you for not blurring your stretch marks,” another fan wrote.

“You look gorgeous! Glad you didn’t alter your photo,” a fan said.

“Embracing momma’ stripes is the best,” a fan wrote.

“I love that you didn’t edit this. You are stunning,” someone said with the heart eyes emoji.

