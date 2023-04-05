Katie Maloney Has Surprising Take on Raquel Leviss’ Romance With Tom Sandoval

Katie Maloney dove into her thoughts on the infamous Scandoval in an episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast on April 4 and didn’t hold back in her criticism of her co-stars.

She was asked what she thinks will happen between Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval, who admitted to having a months-long affair after Sandoval’s long-term live-in girlfriend Ariana Madix discovered some incriminating evidence on his phone. Viall pointed out that right now it appears as though Leviss and Sandoval are still seeing each other. “At this point, they may as well give it a real shot because who’s gonna be like, ‘call me?’ you know?” Maloney asked in response.

Maloney’s comments echoed those she made on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on March 15, when Cohen asked her, “Do you think Sandoval and Raquel are in love?” Maloney replied that “they’d better fall in love because who’s gonna date them?” In fact, Maloney didn’t hold back on her disgust of Leviss while speaking with Viall and explained her thoughts on the scandal, as well as Leviss’ apparent fling with Tom Schwartz in season 10.

Katie Maloney Said Raquel Leviss Is ‘Dirty’ & Called Her ‘Thick-Skulled’

Maloney spoke about Leviss pursuing Schwartz in season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” and whether Schwartz was aware that Leviss was already having an affair with Sandoval. She said she didn’t think Schwartz knew but wasn’t sure what was going through Leviss’ mind. “She’s always been a fan so maybe she really did like them both,” Maloney shared on “The Viall Files” podcast.

Maloney said she was very direct when she told Leviss twice that it would hurt her if Leviss pursued Schwartz, her ex-husband. “I don’t think she understood what I was going through,” Maloney shared, explaining that Schwartz wasn’t just an ex-boyfriend but her ex-husband with whom she was in a relationship for 12 years. “She’s very thick-skulled,” Maloney said.

“For her to be dirty in plain sight like that, it was like wow, but then she was also being dirty in the shadows,” Maloney continued, “The girl is soulless… it’s such a gross feeling all around.”

Katie Maloney Commented on the Now-Expired Temporary Restraining Order That Raquel Leviss Filed Against Scheana Shay

Maloney also commented on the temporary restraining order (TRO) that Leviss filed against Scheana Shay accusing her of punching her in the face. The TRO expired after the reunion, which meant that there were two seating charts to keep Shay and Leviss apart for the taping. “I thought that was nonsense,” Maloney told Viall point blank. “You do not feel like your life is threatened right now.”

Shay and her legal team showed up to the court to fight the TRO but Leviss was a no-show and the order expired on March 29. Prior to the scheduled court appearance, Shay’s legal team told Heavy that the allegations were “false” and Leviss “lied about the entire thing.”

In fact, after the order expired, Shay commented on her podcast “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay that Leviss’ claim that she punched her was ridiculous. “We’ve established I can’t really form a fist with these nails,” she joked in reference to her long nails.

She told her podcast guest, co-star Lala Kent, that she hoped to never see Leviss again “because I have nothing to even say to her face… At this point, I’ve said everything I’ve wanted to say at the reunion,” she shared. However, she expressed doubts that Leviss would take in anything said to her and said “Nothing is going to process.”

