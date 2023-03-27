Are Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Still Together Following ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping?

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal is dominating the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” –even though it wasn’t exposed until weeks after the season premiered.

The stunning revelation that the pageant queen had an affair with her close friend Ariana Madix’s live-in boyfriend — and not Tom Schwartz, whom she was seemingly pursuing – stunned the cast, so it’s no wonder that fans of the show didn’t see it coming either.

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued apologies before they faced Madix and the rest of the angry cast in person at a reunion taping on March 23, 2023.

In her statement, Leviss wrote, “Besides the indefensible circumstances of our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship…I care for Tom and don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead.”

But now that the reunion has wrapped, fans want to know what the secret couple’s status is.

Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Went Out to Dinner Together After Taping the “Vanderpump Rules” Reunion

The “Vanderpump Rules “ taping was said to be explosive, with no cast members in Sandoval and Leviss’ corner. A source told E! News that during her reunion taping, the two “admitted their affair started as a hook up and wasn’t a relationship right away.”

Another source close to production told TMZ that host Andy Cohen did ask Sandoval and Leviss if they are still together and it was insinuated that they still are. “That relationship is like on an egg timer. It’s not gonna last,” the source added.

The two were also spotted talking outside of the reunion taping, and Sandoval seemed upset with producers. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the two “took time to sit and talk after filming” and “chatted over what happened on set and how they felt.”

But what happened next may surprise some fans. Despite their apologies for all of the hurt they caused, the two went out together after the reunion. According to TMZ, once they shared their side of the story, Sandoval and Leviss grabbed a late dinner at the Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood. The two ordered up a bottle of wine and oysters before eating their meal, and they were spotted “sitting very close to one another in their booth and looking very much like a couple,” the outlet reported.

When asked about Sandoval and Leviss’ post-reunion dinner date, Madix made it clear she doesn’t care what went on. “I don’t know what they did,” she said in a video posted by Page Six. “At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does.”

Raquel Leviss Downplayed Her Relationship Status Before the Reunion

The post-reunion report is in contrast to comments Leviss made the day before the reunion.

In a video shared by Page Six on March 22, Leviss was caught by paparazzi outside of a nail salon in Valley Village, California, where she was surprisingly talkative when asked about her relationship status with Sandoval.

“I don’t know where our relationship is going to be,” she said. She noted that the relationship with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner “started off as a friendship” and then “turned into something more.” The SUR waitress added that she wasn’t labeling her status and added that she and Sandoval were “taking a break for now.”

When the affair was first discovered, there were rumors that Sandoval and Leviss were in love and that they wore matching lightning bolt necklaces as a symbol of their love for one another.

Before the reunion, two of Sandoval and Leviss’ co-stars speculated on whether they were actually in love.

“Well I don’t know I mean it’s been going a long time,” Lisa Vanderpump said on “Watch What Happens Live” in March 2023. “That’s what’s so shocking to me because … it wasn’t just a shag that last two minutes.”

And Katie Maloney went further, telling Bravo host Andy Cohen, “I mean at this point they better fall in love because who’s gonna date them ?”

