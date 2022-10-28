Katie Maloney ‘Couldn’t Be Around’ Some Bravolebrities at BravoCon: Co-Star

The “Vanderpump Rules” world was rocked when reports began circulating that Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz had hooked up in Mexico and Schwartz’s recently divorced wife Katie Maloney was not happy about it.

Soon after, Scheana Shay was dragged into it as a source told Page Six that Maloney was blaming Shay for pushing the two together at her wedding in Mexico. While viewers will have to wait for season 10 of the hit Bravo show to see how everything goes down, their co-star Lala Kent recently revealed that there was some definite tension between those cast members at BravoCon 2022.

During her “Give Them Lala” podcast episode recapping the weekend’s events, Kent spoke about Leviss’ Instagram Story that showed Kent riding in a golf cart with Leviss, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval. All four cast members looked happy and excited in the video, despite Kent having some friction with Leviss.

She said, “I got on a golf cart with freaking the Toms and Raquel and was like, ‘all good let’s go to where we’re going, I’m not walking in these 6-inch Jimmy Choos.'” She said it could have been anyone on the golf cart and she would have hopped on, no matter her relationship with them.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lala Kent Blasted Raquel Leviss Then Admitted That Katie Maloney Couldn’t Be Around Her at BravoCon

After bringing up Leviss, Kent was asked about one of her co-stars’ comments during the weekend about “shipping” Kent and her ex, James Kennedy. The Utah native shaded Leviss by replying that, “things aren’t firing up there” so she wasn’t surprised by the comments.

Despite the shade between the two women, Kent confirmed that there was no major drama between the VPR cast at BravoCon and she didn’t “stay away” from any of her cast members, even Leviss. “I was in it with everybody I was just on such a high about being there, we’re around people who have supported us for so long,” she spilled.

However, that wasn’t the same for Maloney, as Kent said her good friend “could not be around Raquel at all.” On top of that, Kent said Maloney “didn’t wanna be around Scheana” either. “There weren’t altercations, it was more of just talking mad s*** behind the scenes,” Kent concluded of the tensions between Maloney, Shay and Leviss.

There Have Been Reports of a Rift Between the VPR Stars Following Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz’s Split

On October 27, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Maloney and Leviss “are on the outs.” Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” will show viewers that Maloney and Schwartz’s divorce created a “wedge” among the group of friends and as a result, especially following Schwartz and Leviss’ hookup, Maloney distanced herself from the others.

At BravoCon, Leviss said she was keeping her distance from Maloney and giving her time to “work out her feelings,” confirming that they weren’t in a great place at the time.

As for Maloney’s apparent rift with Shay, Page Six reported from an insider that Maloney was blaming Shay for the infamous hookup. Since both Leviss and Schwartz are laid-back and a bit “passive,” the source told the publication, Maloney felt that Shay gave them encouragement to make a move on each other.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’