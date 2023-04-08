Katie Maloney Says She ‘Can’t Trust’ VPR Co-Star

Katie Maloney called out Scheana Shay in a recent podcast appearance when she said her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star was untrustworthy. Viewers have seen the two women clashing during season 10 of VPR and it’s clear they haven’t yet resolved their issues.

Maloney was speaking with Nick Viall on his podcast “The Viall Files” when she was asked to describe different sandwiches based on her co-stars’ personalities. Maloney, who is in the process of opening a sandwich shop with Ariana Madix, began by saying that Lala Kent would be a colorful and spicy sandwich. She said James Kennedy would be a display of lots of little English tea sandwiches.

When she was asked to describe a sandwich named after Shay, Maloney said, “It would just be one of those sandwiches where you bite into it and everything falls out at the other end because you can’t trust it… it’s also a little bit messy.”

Maloney’s choice for her ex-husband Tom Schwartz was also a little shady as she said he’d be a “grilled cheese,” pointing out that it’s “on the kids’ menu.”

Katie Maloney & Scheana Shay Have Been Trading Shots During the 10th Season of VPR & in Interviews

Shay and Maloney have had an up-and-down relationship over the years and at some point, VPR viewers saw a close friendship between the two women. However, they’ve been at odds this season over Shay’s support of Raquel Leviss’ apparent interest in Schwartz, Maloney’s now ex-husband.

In season 10, Shay was seen asking Schwartz about Leviss on her podcast and encouraging him to move on from Maloney. In return, Maloney lashed out at Shay and said it was “disrespectful.” She accused Shay of inviting Schwartz on her podcast to discuss the divorce with bad intentions, describing it as “f****** gross.”

Maloney yelled at Shay to stay out of her divorce and said she didn’t want to hear her thoughts and feelings on it. “Get out of my divorce with Tom,” she said. “I am really proud of where we are and you are derailing everything. You are meddling like a little troll.” After that episode aired, Shay accused Maloney of going on Reddit and being a troll in an Us Weekly interview.

Katie Maloney Flew to Mexico Despite Being Uninvited From Scheana Shay’s Wedding

The most recent episodes of VPR have been showing the cast in Mexico for Shay’s wedding. Although Shay disinvited Maloney from the wedding, the longtime cast member decided to go anyway with her friend Kristina Kelly and keep her reservation at the resort.

Maloney’s presence caused some tension among the cast members as she was seen dining right next to Shay and Brock Davies’ pre-wedding party. It also appeared to be affecting Shay’s friendship with Lala Kent as Kent decided to skip some pre-wedding events to spend time with Maloney and Kelly.

Despite the current feud between both cast members, they seemed to put it aside temporarily in the past month to support Madix in the wake of her split from Tom Sandoval. After news broke that Sandoval had been having an affair with Leviss, all the female cast members of VPR rallied around Madix and shared photos and videos of the group supporting her.

