Something About Her Sandwich Shop Gets Tentative Opening Date

Katie Maloney revealed that her sandwich shop business with Ariana Madix is getting close to opening.

Nearly two years after the “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars decided to go into business together to open a sandwich shop called Something About Her, things are really moving along – with an opening date right around the corner.

Katie Maloney Revealed the Something About Her Sandwich Shop Should Open By Summer 2023

Maloney gave an update on Something About Her during an appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast with Nick Viall in April 2023. While speaking on the podcast, Maloney admitted that people have been wondering if the sandwich shop “is ever gonna happen.”

“We wanted to really crystallize our idea and our plan budget, branding all of it,” the ‘Vanderpump Rules” veteran said, adding that she and Madix have been working with a consulting company during the planning process.

“I think a lot of people think like, ‘well is this ever gonna happen you’ve been talking about this for so long,’” she added. “But this is part of the process, this is part of the process that probably takes the longest aside from finding a location.”

When Viall asked her if there is a tentative opening date for Something About Her, Maloney replied, “I think it’s gonna be like early summer.”

She also added that she thinks it’s “funny” when people ask her, “Why sandwiches?”

“I’m like what do you mean ‘why sandwiches?’” she said. “I’m like ‘do you not like sandwiches?’ Like ‘no I love sandwiches.’ I’m like, exactly! it’s not like I’m opening up a magic shop!”

Lala Kent Said the Something About Her Menu is ‘Bomb’

While Maloney and Madix haven’t revealed the full menu yet, they held a food tasting for their sandwich shop in September 2022, and friends were invited to sample the potential menu items.

During a March 2023 interview on “Jeff Lewis Live,” fellow ‘Vanderpump Rules” starLala Kent said she thinks the sandwich shop will open soon and that her co-stars are “on the right path.” “I’m really excited by the way,” she added. “The sandwiches that we tasted are so bomb. Like I need it to open yesterday!”

She also revealed that that the shop will be located in West Hollywood “a couple doors up from SUR,” the Lisa Vanderpump-owned restaurant that “Vanderpump Rules” is centered around.

“It’s so good,” Kent added of the SAH food menu. “Bomb. They’ll have wine and beer…but it’s a lunch spot.”

During her interview with Viall, Maloney joked about creating sandwiches based on her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars. While referring to her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, she teased “the Schwartz grilled cheese.”

“Just, like, everyone loves it, super relaxing, yeah. but it’s also like it’s like on the kids’ menu,” Maloney cracked.

Funding for the sandwich shop is in full force thanks to unexpected merch sales that were launched following Madix’s ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss. In March 2023, Maloney posted a video to Instagram to thank fans for supporting Madix by buying Something About Her merch.

