Fans React to Katie Maloney’s Witchy Ceremony With Former Co-Star

Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute both recently went through breakups. The “Vanderpump Rules” alums have made headlines for their splits, with Maloney splitting from husband Tom Schwartz in March 2022 and Doute from longtime boyfriend Alex Menache in June, per Us Weekly.

While Maloney’s split from Menache was initially amicable, there are rumors that their friendship went south during a recent cast trip to Mexico for Scheana Shay’s wedding. According to Hollywood Life, Maloney, 35, caught Schwartz and co-star Raquel Leviss making out in an underwater cave while in Mexico and “went off” on them.

And Doute, 39, recently revealed that it was Menache’s idea to end their two-year relationship. In an August 2022 interview on the “Scheananagins with Scheana Shay” podcast, she said Menache “sucks” and that he “cut off all communication” when he broke up with her.

Fans Reacted to Maloney & Doute’s ‘Hex on an Ex’ Post

After returning from Mexico in August 2022, Maloney and Doute teamed up to host what appeared to be a séance or some type of ceremony. The two women posed in a room surrounded by candles, tarot cards, and a framed drawing of a stick figure as they engaged in their mystery ritual.

“Hex on an ex or conjuring new boyfriends?” came the caption on Instagram. “Which one do you think it is?”

Fans reacted to say that the Witches of WeHo, the posse once formed by Maloney, Doute, and fellow VPR OG Stassi Schroeder, are “back at it.”

“Glad to see you two together again. This is the real power couple,” one fan wrote, prompting Doute to respond, “Witches stand united.”

But not everyone was standing with the VPR stars. On Reddit, commenters noted that the post felt “so high school” for women in their mid to late 30s.

“They are too old for this s***. Grow up witches,” one Redditor wrote.

“These women are mid to late thirties lighting candles & learning spells as if they just watched ‘The Craft’ for the first time! Grow the f*** up!” another wrote.

“So juvenile,” added another.

“Beyond embarrassing to post this,” another agreed.

“This is beyond pathetic to be pushing 40 and behaving this way. … just get some therapy. You’ll feel better and you’ll stop doing whatever the f*** this is,” another wrote.

“Ohhh honey, you’re both like 40. Grow up and meditate like a healthy human,” another commenter chimed in.

This is Not the First Vanderpump Rules ‘Hex’

This is not the first time the Bravo coven put a hex on someone. According to People, in a 2017 episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” the witchy trio consoled pal Brittany Cartwright after her then-boyfriend Jax Taylor cheated on her with SUR co-worker Faith Stowers. The sleepover included a ceremony in which they cast a spell on Taylor by lighting candles and piercing a lemon with a needle.

“We’re going to put a spell on Jax for a scorned lover so that somehow, some way, Jax can finally receive his karmic punishment that’s been coming his way for a long time,” Maloney said in the episode. “We’re like the Sanderson sisters from ‘Hocus Pocus,’ only prettier.”

