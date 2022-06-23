‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Confirms Breakup

Kristen Doute set the record straight about her relationship.

The 39-year-old former “Vanderpump Rules” star, whose doomed relationships with Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, and Brian Carter were featured on the Bravo reality show, went Instagram official with her latest boyfriend Alex Menache in May 2020, according to People. The two even moved in together in December 2021.

But rumors about Doute’s personal life have been swirling for months. In March 2022, she made a cryptic Instagram post about being “ready to start a new chapter” in her life. But in May, Doute shared photos of a trip to Hawaii with Menache.

On June 21, 2022, the former SURver shared a series of photos and a tear-filled video as she moved out of Menache’s Los Angeles home. Menache was not seen at all in the social media posts, and Doute instead was being comforted by her pal Zack Wickham.

So what’s the deal? Here’s what you need to know:

Kristen Doute Confirmed She Split From Alex Menache

After photos of Doute’s move were reshared on social media, fans began to speculate that she had broken up with Menache. Doute responded to one Instagram follower who wrote, “Awe…i wanted her to b with the ‘one.’”

“Same, but it didn’t work out,” Doute replied on Instagram. “Alex is a wonderful man who I love and respect very much.”

As some chimed in to note that Doute recently appeared to stop following Menache on social media, others were curious for details on the breakup. And others showed Doute support.

“It’s her business,” one fan wrote. “When she wants to divulge, we are here. Until then, live your best life [Kristen Doute].”

Other fans pointed out that with fellow “Vanderpump Rules” OGs Katie Maloney and Lala Kent also now single, it may be time to bring Doute back to the show. In June 2020, Doute was fired from the long-running reality show amid a racism scandal involving co-star Faith Stowers.

“Raquel, too,” a fan wrote, in reference to the recently single Raquel Leviss. “They need to do a show…’All the Single Ladies.’”

Kristen Doute Revealed She Talked About Marriage With Alex Menache

Doute previously told Life & Style that she met Menache through a mutual friend from the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” and that they were friends for about four years before dating.

“A lot of the cast knew him already and they’re really good friends with him,” she said. “[We] started hanging out a little more one-on-one and then next thing you know, I just fell in love.”

At the time, she noted that while she was in no “rush” to get married, Menache could be the one.

“I think Alex and I are just doing it the way that’s right for us,” she told the outlet in 2020.

“We’ve had that conversation, of course,” Doute added. “I think we’re both in the right place at the right time of our lives and if it happens, it happens. …I mean, I spend every single day with him. He’s really special. He’s the best thing.”

When Doute first started dating Menache, a source told Us Weekly he was looking to settle down.

“He wants to get married and have kids soon,” the insider said. “He’s from the Valley and he owns a lot of apartment buildings in the L.A. area. He’s not the L.A. type who is friends with lots of celebs though. He has been looking for a wife.”

In October 2021, Doute listed her house for sale and soon moved in with Menache, according to Reality Blurb. She also revealed on Instagram that her boyfriend gave her “full reign to make his house our home.”

