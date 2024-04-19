‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Rendered Speechless After Hearing Ex Wants a Baby

Katie Maloney reacted to her ex-husband Tom Schwartz’s recent comment about having kids with his new girlfriend Sophia Skoro.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star was put on the spot in an interview with E! News on April 17, 2024, after a clip was played of Schwartz, 41, saying he may be ready for children soon.

When asked her thoughts on whether Schwartz “should be having kids is he ready for kids,” Maloney grabbed the Chilis’ Espresso Martini she was promoting and shut down the idea.

“No,” she replied with a nervous laugh. “I don’t think so. No, no, no, no,” she said as she guzzled her drink.

Maloney did not elaborate further on her ex-husband’s plans for kids, Still, it’s pretty clear she thinks he should stick to being childless.

Tom Schwartz Said His Biological Clock is Ticking

In an April 16 interview with E! News, Schwartz talked about his relationship with Skoro, 23. When the bar owner was asked if he sees “a kid-filled future with Sophia,” he admitted he feels that it’s time for kids but that it is still too early in his relationship.

“We’re just taking it day by day,” Schwartz said of his romance with the 2022 college graduate. “But yes, my biological clock is like, ‘It’s time,’” he admitted. “But I’m good right now.”

Schwartz appears to be smitten with Skoro, but he’s being careful not to rush things after ending his 12-year relationship with Maloney.

In a separate interview with Access Hollywood, he shared, “I’m just taking it like day by day right now, but I really enjoy her company. Like, we just started. I don’t know what the future holds. But I’m just really happy and at peace with her right now.”

Tom Schwartz Previously Said He Had Baby Fever

When he was with Maloney, Schwartz did not seem ready for kids. In season 9, the two visited a fertility specialist, where Schwartz was told to reduce his drinking and marijuana usage.

According to BravoTV.com, during a 2023 appearance on ‘”Watch What Happens Live,” Schwartz said he had “baby fever” once he was single. “I have baby fever,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star said. “Yeah, bad. I got baby fever right now… I don’t know if it’s just a phase.”

“But I have to find a whole new human being to, you know…” he added.

Schwartz may have to wait a while if he wants to have kids with Skoro. In an interview on “Viall Files” podcast, Skoro was asked her thoughts about having babies. “I definitely need some time on that one,” she replied.

As for Maloney, she is still single, so babies don’t appear to be on her mind right now. She previously shared on her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast that she isn’t interested in having a baby without a partner to raise the child with.

“For me, I would never do it on my own,” the “Vanderpump Rules” veteran said. “I don’t have that urge to be a mother so bad that I’m just going to do it by any means necessary. Because I would want to do that with a person that I want to build a family with.”

