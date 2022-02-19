Tom Schwartz Gives Update on Baby Plans With Katie Maloney

Tom Schwartz seems to be done with putting a timeline on when he’s having kids with his wife, Katie Maloney. The ”Vanderpump Rules” star downplayed the couple’s family planning in a February 12 interview.

“Time will tell,” Schwartz told Us Weekly when asked about the couple’s plans for children. “I don’t know [when].”

While he acknowledged that his wife would make an “incredible mom” and noted that he loves kids, the Bravo star added, “We just never got around to it. It’s not too late, I know.”

Schwartz, 39, and Maloney, 35, have been legally married since 2019 after first exchanging vows in 2016 in a ceremony that lacked legal paperwork. Since that time, most of the couples in their “Vanderpump Rules” friend group have also married or have had kids. In 2021, Maloney’s best friend, Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark welcomed a baby girl, Hartford, while Lala Kent and her former fiance Randall Emmett had a daughter, Ocean, in March. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright welcomed a son, Cruz, in April 2021, and Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ newborn, Summer Moon, arrived later that month.

Tom Schwartz Previously Said He Doesn’t Have ‘Baby Fever’

Schwartz certainly seems like a doting “uncle” when he spends time with his friends who have kids, but he’s been all over the place when talking about his own plans for babies.

In early 2021, Schwartz told Bravo Insider, “We’d like to start a family sometime in the next few years,” to which his wife replied, “Few years? Probably next couple years.”

But in May 2021, he told People, “I don’t have baby fever, but yeah, love some babies. Without going into too much detail, me and Katie, we do want to have kids. As far as the timeline, I’m still noncommittal… [We’ll] wait and see what happens.”

Five months later, Schwartz revealed he wants to travel the world with Maloney before settling down to have a family.

“Listen, I can’t wait to have kids,” Schwartz told Hollywood Life in October of last year. “I want to go see the world a little bit before we have kids. I’ve never even been to Europe! … I want to go see the world a little bit before we have kids because we’re going to be on a new form of lockdown when we have those.”

Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Tried for a Baby for 2 Months

Fans did see part of the couple’s fertility journey during the 9th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” On the season 9 premiere, Schwartz revealed that he and Maloney did try to get pregnant at the time that some of their co-stars were having kids.

“During quarantine, Katie and I decided to really put a concerted effort into trying to make a baby,” the Tom Tom partner said in a confessional interview, as shared by BravoTV.com. “There was a two-month window in which we were really working on it.”

Viewers saw the couple meet with a fertility specialist and even open up about an unplanned pregnancy that Maloney terminated early in their relationship more than 10 years ago.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Talks Plans for More Kids