Katie Maloney Explains Comment About Tom Schwartz’s Young New Girlfriend

Katie Maloney spoke out about her ex-husband Tom Schwartz’s rumored new girlfriend.

On the March 13, 2024, episode of the “Disrespectfully” podcast, the “Vanderpump Rules” star reacted to rumors that Schwartz, 41, is dating 23-year-old recent college grad, Sophia Skoro, 23.

“Page Six reposted this story about Tom and this new girl that he’s seeing,” Maloney told co-host Dayna Kathan. “Really cute girl. I don’t have any feelings about that. He’s dating, I’m dating, It is what it is.”

Maloney went on to explain that she only took issue with Schwartz dating someone in their friend group. Fans may recall that Maloney was not happy when Scheana Shay tried to encourage a romance between Schwartz and Raquel Leviss in season 10.

“I only had issues when it was somebody in our in the friend group when we had an agreement,” she said. “That was the only issue. Or when it was someone I didn’t like. But whatever, at this point, I don’t give a [expletive].”

Katie Maloney Explained Her Joke About Schwartz’s New Girl

In March 2024, Page Six uploaded a post about Schwartz dating Skoro after the two shot TikTok videos together. Schwartz’s “Winter House” fling Katie Flood (“Below Deck”) then posted a comment to joke, “At least her name isn’t Katie.” Flood’s comment received more than 1000 likes and comments, including one from Maloney.

“When I see something and something funny comes to mind, I’m gonna write,” Maloney said about a comment she left about Schwartz’s rumored new girlfriend.

“Page Six had just put this post on Instagram and Katie Flood from ‘Below Deck,’ who he had a little fling with last winter at ‘Winter House,’ who he had such an issue with calling her by her name because it was Katie. We have the same name, he was ‘I can’t call you Katie.’ Dude, call her by her name! it was such a bizarre issue that he had.”

“So, she commented under it first,” Maloney continued. “And said ‘At least her name is not Katie.’ And so, I replied to her comment, I’m like he’ll probably end up calling her Katie by accident, because honestly you’re gonna be with me for over a decade then date Katie. You know people call people by the wrong names by accident. It was just a joke and it was funny. I wasn’t hating on anything, it was a joke.”

Schwartz Has Not Confirmed He’s Dating Skoro But He Teased a Romance on WWHL

According to Page Six, Schwartz and Skoro were first spotted out to dinner in Los Angeles in February and later were seen in a car together. In early March, Schwartz’s date was identified when he and Skoro posted a popular TikTok trend together after dancing around a hotel room in Las Vegas.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in late February, Schwartz refused to confirm if he was dating anyone. “I would say I am not, not dating. I’m hanging out,” he told host Andy Cohen. “I think she would prefer that I didn’t say, but I’m hanging out.”

