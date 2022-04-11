Katie Maloney Explains Why She Still Lives With Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney announced their split on March 15, but they actually separated a full month before that.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars legally married in Las Vegas in 2019, but were together for 12 years. According to Page Six, Maloney filed for divorce one week after the split announcement, and listed Feb. 12, 2022, as the date of separation and “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. The former SUR employee also requested no spousal support for either party and noted that she and Schwartz are still determining assets, with anything acquired by either her or her ex after Feb. 12 to be considered their “sole and separate property.”

One thing that was acquired during the marriage was a $1.9 million Valley Village, California home, per Reality Blurb. And nearly two months after separating, Maloney and Schwartz still live together in the home.

Katie Maloney Revealed Why She Still Lives With Schwartz

Fans know that Lala Kent moved out of the house she shared with Randall Emmett amid reports that he cheated on her, and James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss ended their apartment lease and went their separate ways amid their split in December.

During an April 2022 episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney revealed why she still lives with Schwartz, despite their breakup.

“This living situation is not going to be forever,” she explained. “We are trying to finish the repairs on our home and then we plan on listing our home, selling it, and finding our own places to live.”

“Obviously we don’t sleep in the same room — we are kind of like roommates,” she added. “We are hanging out and our friendship is intact. We have a great friendship so through this transition we can still be loving and peaceful with one another and that’s been really nice.”

Maloney said she feels “fortunate” to have such an amicable split from Schwartz and truly believes “it will stay this way” even after they sell the house and move to separate residences.

Maloney’s explanation of her living situation with her ex came amid reports that Schwartz was staying at the Valley Village home of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. But according to Us Weekly, Madix set the record straight on her Instagram story, writing, “Nobody is crashing at our house. Stop saying that.”

An Insider Said Maloney & Schwartz Get Along Great as Roommates

After Maloney and Schwartz announced their split, an insider told People magazine that the two had been struggling with a lack of “intimacy” in their relationship for years. The source added that Katie, 35, was ready for a more “traditional marriage” while Schwartz, 39, wanted “more flexibility with his life.”

“They act like terrific roommates,” the insider said.

Schwartz and Maloney’s not-so-romantic marriage was a recurring theme on “Vanderpump Rules.” According to the Daily Mail, Schwartz once said of his wife on camera, “This is why I don’t have sex with her.”

Despite their sometimes-platonic relationship, Maloney revealed that cheating did not play a role in her split from Schwartz.

“No infidelity,” she told a celebrity photographer in March 2022, per E! News.”We just grew apart, you know. We have a great friendship but things just happen sometimes, unfortunately.”

