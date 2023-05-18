Katie Maloney Reveals What Her Family Thinks of Tom Schwartz Now

Katie Maloney gave an update on her family’s relationship with her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz following a rocky season of “Vanderpump Rules.” On the 10th season of the Bravo reality show, the exes did not see eye to eye regarding his flirtation with their co-star Raquel Leviss or the revelation that he covered for Tom Sandoval’s affair with her.

In the season 10 episode “There’s Something About Her,” Schwartz was seen hiding behind some plants at SUR as Maloney had a blowout argument with Leviss. Maloney’s mom, Teri, was also there and was disrespected by both Leviss and Sandoval.

On a May 16, 2023, interview on Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Maloney revealed that as the season has played out, her mom’s opinion of Schwartz has changed.

“She tries I think, but like not really,” Maloney said when asked if her mom still holds a special place in her heart for her former son-in-law.

“You know it’s just my family in general watching the show, is having a really difficult time stomaching him because they’ve you know loved and knew him for years,” she explained. “But watching it, they’re like ‘I don’t know this person.’ And it angers them just to see him be so disrespectful and gross.”

After the “There’s Something About Her” episode aired, Maloney’s brother Joey, made a rare VPR-related statement on Twitter as he called out the “garbage humans” who disrespected his mom and sister.

Katie Maloney’s Mom Was Close to Tom Schwartz Before the Divorce

On the “Vanderpump Rules” episode that was taped in September 2022, Teri Maloney reunited with Schwartz during a tasting event for her daughter’s upcoming sandwich shop.

The two enjoyed remising about the last Mother’s Day they spent together. “I miss you, Teri. We had so much fun the last time we hung out,” Schwartz said. He also noted that it was hard to think about not spending the holidays with the Maloney family anymore.

While Teri assured the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner that he would “always be family,” she also told him he “blew it” by kissing Leviss. “Of course, you’re going to date other people, but you [and Katie] had a mutual agreement: nobody in the friend group,” Teri reminded him, “I just want you to understand that it was kind of a real slap in the face. That is so hurtful to any woman.”

Katie Maloney Said She Only Talks to Tom Schwartz About Their Dogs Now

Maloney also revealed that she only talks to her ex about their dogs, Butter and Gordo VonFriendenheimer, at this point. The two share custody of the pups and have an alternating visitation schedule.

“It’s been difficult,” Maloney said. “Like I mean, the communication we have is just with dogs you know because that’s gonna continue. …I’m not gonna stop seeing my dogs and he’s not gonna stop seeing them.”

Maloney noted that Butter will turn seven this year and Gordo is 11.

She also explained why she is only communicating with Schwartz about the dogs now, after previously vowing to remain best friends with him. “Friendships in my life in general, not just exes, I want friendships that with people that respect me and I respect them,” she said.

Maloney added that Schwartz never apologized to her for kissing Leviss during a cast trip to Mexico last summer, despite knowing how much it upset her. “He says he doesn’t need to apologize, he didn’t do anything wrong,” Maloney revealed.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Relaunch Business