Vanderpump Rules Fans React to New Photo of Tom Schwartz Out With Raquel Leviss

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss were spotted out on the town together weeks after they hooked up at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in Mexico.

The single bar stars – Leviss ended her engagement to James Kennedy in December 2021, while Schwartz and his wife Katie Maloney split up in March 2022 – were recently photographed at a bar in West Hollywood and they looked chummy.

According to a source for Hollywood Life, in August 2022, Maloney walked in Schwartz and Leviss as they were making out hours before Shay’s wedding ceremony in Cancun. Insiders said the blowup was caught on camera.

Maloney ended up skipping the wedding, but Schwartz and Leviss, who were both in the wedding party, were later seen “making out at the after-party,” an insider said. Another witness told Us Weekly that “there was some heavy drinking involved and that more than kissing “happened” between the two co-stars.

Schwartz and Leviss haven’t confirmed the hookup story, but co-star Lala Kent was “grossed out” by it all, she told Radar Online.

Schwartz and Leviss have also done nothing to dispel the rumors. Not only were the two recently seen walking together in West Hollywood, but they were also spotted getting cozy at a bar.

Fans Reacted to a New Photo of Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss

Fans aren’t sure what to make of Schwartz and Leviss’ newfound friendship. The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner previously admitted he never “invested” in getting to know Leviss when she was with Kennedy. But the two appear to be making up for lost time now.

In a new photo posted by the fan account @RealVanderpump, Schwartz was seen drinking a shot from a syringe as he clutched the hand of a woman who appears to be Leviss. Leviss’ face can’t be seen in the pic, but the hairstyle looks similar to hers. Real Vanderpump noted that Leviss and Schwartz were seen “making out, partying it up… and having a great time” at The Bayou nightclub in West Hollywood. Internet celebrity Joe Hollywood told the outlet, “They were so cute together.”

Just one night earlier, Leviss shared photos on her Instagram story from a night out with friends at Tom Tom, another West Hollywood bar that Schwartz has a stake in.

In the comment section, fans reacted to the new photo. Some followers accuse Leviss of “trying to secure” her spot on “Vanderpump Rules. Others scolded her for “dating” her friend’s husband and called her out for breaking “girl code.”

“I could not hate this any more,” one commenter wrote.

“There is a million people they could hook up with and they still go round with the same old cast,” another wrote.

“Honestly…. Why?” another chimed in.

But others said they are there for it.

“Good for them!” one fan wrote of Schwartz and Leviss.

“Ohhhh wow can totally see them together now. Can’t wait to watch,” another agreed.

Heavy has reached out to Leviss’ rep for comment on the photo but has not heard back.

Raquel Leviss Doesn’t Feel Guilty About Hooking Up With Tom Schwartz

When Schwartz was a guest on the “Scheananagins” podcast in August 2022, Shay told him that Leviss made the comment, “‘Yeah I haven’t made out with Schwartz … yet.’”

While some age accused Leviss of going after her “friend’s” husband, that is not exactly the case. A source told Us Weekly that Leviss and Maloney “aren’t close.”

“She has no regrets,” the source said of Leviss and her move to hook up with Schwartz. “Katie is the one who made the decision to divorce Tom. Whatever he does with another girl is none of her business, friends believe.”

