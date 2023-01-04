Kelly Ripa Defends Andy Cohen After Apparent Snub of Co-Star

Andy Cohen joined forced with his best friend Anderson Cooper to host CNN’s New Year’s Eve show to ring in 2023.

The Bravo star had previously made some comments about Ryan Seacrest which he later apologized for, but there could very well be a feud between the two men — especially after the 2022 broadcast.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” Cohen said on air during the 2021 broadcast. He later admitted that he felt really bad for saying that and called Seacrest to apologize.

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy,” Cohen said on the January 3, 2022, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, according to E! News.

However, Seacrest has revealed that Cohen basically snubbed him during the 2022 show — and Kelly Ripa doesn’t think that’s actually the case at all.

Here’s what you need to know:

Seacrest Said Cohen ‘Ignored’ Him When He Tried to Say Hello on New Year’s Eve

Play

See Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen take shots of mystery liquid Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen kick off CNN's “New Year’s Eve Live” from Times Square in New York City. #CNN #News #CNNNYE 2023-01-01T02:18:55Z

While the past may be in the past for Seacrest, that may not be the case for Cohen. Seacrest did his live broadcast from a stage not too far from where Cohen and Anderson were co-hosting their New Year’s Eve show and, at one point, Seacrest said that he waved to say hello.

“It was funny because my big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy,” Seacrest said on the January 3, 2023, episode of “Live! With Kelly and Ryan.”

“When I was not working, I was trying to get their attention,” he continued, adding, “I thought maybe I was in the shot. I just wanted to wave and say hi. They have a great show. And Anderson, the best. He turns around and he says, ‘Have a good show.’ Very nice. Andy did not turn around.”

Ripa defended Cohen, who is a good friend of hers. “That’s not true. He said he was trying to get your attention,” she told Seacrest.

Heavy has reached out to Cohen’s rep for comment.

Seacrest Appeared to Shade Cohen Before the NYE Broadcasts

Play

Ryan Seacrest talks 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' l GMA The 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' co-host will host the New Year's Eve party for the 18th time and shares what viewers can expect during the special. SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/2Zq0dU5 SIGN UP to get the daily GMA Wake-Up Newsletter: gma.abc/2Vzcd5j VISIT GMA: goodmorningamerica.com FOLLOW: TikTok: tiktok.com/@gma Instagram: instagram.com/GoodMorningAmerica Facebook: facebook.com/GoodMorningAmerica Twitter: twitter.com/gma WATCH: abc.go.com/shows/good-morning-america hulu.tv/2YnifT #gma… 2022-12-29T16:45:34Z

New Year’s Eve 2022 looked very different for Cohen and Cooper who decided not to drink alcohol during their live broadcast. The decision came after CNN producers decided to put a cap on drinking, according to Variety. Although anchors were permitted to consume alcohol, Cohen and Cooper decided against it.

Seacrest was asked about CNN’s decision to limit alcohol consumption during the live broadcast, calling it a “good idea.”

“I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air. I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN. There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it’s probably a good idea,” Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly.

“I think our show’s a bigger, broader show and we will not drink until 1:05 in the morning. Although, I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they’re on the air,” Seacrest added.

READ NEXT: Rare Photo of Kim Richards Shared by Her Niece