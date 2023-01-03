Rare Photo of Kim Richards Shared by Her Niece

Kim Richards has kept herself out of the public eye since parting ways with Bravo in 2010. Although she had left “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” years before, she still appeared as a guest on the show from time to time. However, these days, Richards barely posts on social media and does her best to live a private life.

Richards still spends time with her family, including her sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, and sometimes other family members will share photos of her on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the former reality star. This was the case recently when Kim Richards’ niece Nicky Hilton shared a photo of her aunt on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Richards Cooked the Christmas Turkey

Kim Richards was busy in the kitchen, prepping the Christmas turkey for guests at her sister’s Christmas party. On December 26, 2022, Nicky Hilton shared a pic of her aunt wearing a pair of gloves and tending to the holiday bird, which was in a foil pan on the country.

Nicky Hilton added the chef emoji next to her aunt’s Instagram handle, tagging her in the post. The photo ended up being shared by several fan pages and other accounts, including on podcast host Christian Gray Snow’s Instagram.

“If she has 1 Million fans, I’m one of them. If she has 1 fan, I’m that fan. If she has 0 fans, I no longer exist. If the world is against her, I’m against the world,” Gray wrote along with the photo.

Kim Richards’ sister Kyle Richards dropped by the comments section to react, adding an “Awww” along with a red heart emoji. If nothing else, this seems to prove that the sisters are in a good place.

Kyle Richards was not on-hand at Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, however. She spent the Christmas holiday in Aspen with her family, according to her Instagram feed.

Fans Reacted to the Photo of Kim Richards

It seems evident that fans really like keeping up with Kim Richards whenever they can, based on the comments that amass whenever a photo of her is shared. This time was no different. Several fans have reacted to the picture of Kim Richards, many taking to a Reddit thread to share their thoughts on how she looks.

“I feel like I see the Paris in her here. Or the other way around. You know what I mean,” one person said, suggesting that Kim Richards’ niece Paris Hilton resembles her aunt (or vice versa).

“She looks great! Hope she’s healthy and happy,” someone else added.

“This made me so happy,” a third Redditor wrote.

“Same. I want Kim to have a peaceful life, free from her demons. I’m glad she’s with her family and she looks fantastic, hopefully that means she’s in a place where she’s taking care of herself,” a Reddit user responded to the above comment.

“She looks great and I hope she’s doing well,” echoed another fan.

Kim Richards didn’t share any photos from the Christmas party on her Instagram feed. The last photo she shared on her feed was posted on February 2022.

