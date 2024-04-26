‘Real Housewives’ OG Denies Her Ex-Husband Has Died

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak is speaking out after an Instagram photo that she posted caused a stir.

On April 23, Zolciak uploaded a photo of she and her ex-husband, Kroy Biermann, adding the caption “RIP,” leading some people — including one of her daughters for a moment — t0 think that Biermann had died.

“Everyone in the world, it seems, is talking about my post yesterday. Let’s be clear — at no point did I claim Kroy was dead nor did I allude to that,” Zolciak wrote on Instagram, per Warped Speed. Her post has since been deleted.

“In fact, I used a picture of BOTH of us and said #RIP- and, frankly, the end of my relationship was like a death of sorts so #RIP to that,” she continued, adding, “the story it linked to also had nothing to do with Kroy dying. The story was a tribute to many we’ve lost this past year. And yes my relationship was lost too so it seemed fitting.”

“Kroy is alive and well and did NOT DIE nor did I ever say he has died. And that’s that,” she said later in the statement.

Zolciak and Biermann split in 2023, per People magazine.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Zolciak Said She’d Never Post Such a Thing if Kroy Biermann Died

Shortly after Zolciak posted the “RIP” photo, her daughter, Ariana Biermann took to TikTok to react.

“You guys, I had about a damn heart attack when I went on my Instagram. I physically don’t have any [expletive] words,” she said.

“Secondhand embarrassment stays through the roof. Let’s see what’s coming next week,” she said. Later in the video, she shared a message for her mom. “I love you but I just like — my heart, like, tugging. Like, no, the [expletive]?” she said.

Zolciak doesn’t see anything wrong with what she posted, however.

“People also need to get serious. Do you actually think if Kroy died—even with all of the issues we’ve had—my first instinct would be to go to my Instagram and post #LinkInBio with his pic and #RIP attached?” she asked in her statement obtained by Warped Speed.

“Anyone who knows me—including my dear fans—know that I’d have more tact and class and compassion than that,” she continued, adding, “the moral of the story is people need to learn how to read and not jump to conclusions.”

Fans Are Discussing Kim Zolciak’s Post & Ariana Biermann’s Reaction on Reddit

Some fans seem to think that Ariana Biermann’s response to her mom’s clickbait Instagram post is just a ploy to get the article more attention. In fact, many commented such on a Reddit thread about the ordeal.

“I just saw on Instagram. Her reaction is just as cringe as her mom however do think she’s struggling with her mom’s nonsense. I support her either way, it’s her mom but we all see how toxic she is. Praying she’s getting the right type of support with whatever path she chooses,” one person wrote.

“You know at first I genuinely thought she was embarrassed, as one would be, but she did this same exact thing when Wig posted a clickbait about being pregnant a couple weeks ago, so I think she’s just trying to drum up curiosity and send people to Wig’s page,” someone else said.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that she IS mortified, but she’s at that age where she doesn’t want to seem super serious and horrified otherwise that just makes it even more embarrassing to her friends/social circle, so she’s trying to play it off,” a third comment read.

“There’s also probably some combo of A) realizing that, even if by her own doing, her mom IS desperate for cash and clickbait pays better than any day job, and B) at the end of the day, that’s still her mom so she feels both some sense of loyalty to her to not slam her on the internet AND I’m sure she’s traumatized from growing up in such an unstable house and is used to trying to balance the peace between everyone,” the Redditor added.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Fans Call for Star to Be Fired From Franchise