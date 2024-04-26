‘Real Housewives’ Fans Call for Star to Be Fired From Franchise

Changes are ahead for “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” but could Gizelle Bryant be fired after season 9? It seems as though anything is possible as Bravo execs are shuffling casts around.

On the heels of OG cast member Robyn Dixon announcing that she’d been fired by the network, some fans called for Bryant to get the boot — though it doesn’t look like it’ll happen just yet.

“I will not be returning for season 9 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’” Dixon said on her “Reasonably Shady” podcast. “It’s reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation the situation and say, ‘Ooh I am walking away and this is a break’ or anything like this. This is a network decision,” she added.

Shortly thereafter, fans took to Reddit to react, and many expressed their desires for Bravo to cut ties with Bryant.

Fans Have Split Opinions on Gizelle Bryant & Some Want to See Her Exit the Franchise

Bryant has been on the Potomac franchise for all eight seasons, beginning back when the series premiered in 2016. While she may have been well-liked when she first started out, some fans have expressed concerns and would like to see her off the show.

A few of those fans took to Reddit after Dixon’s departure announcement to share their feelings on Bryant. Quite a few would like to see her leave the franchise.

“I wanted gizelle fired not Robyn. I wonder if they will treat like her Charisse,” one person wrote.

“Gizelle should be fired too,” someone else added.

“They should have also fired Gizelle. She’s done too much to actually bring anything good to the show,” a third comment read.

“They should dump Ashley and Gizelle and keep Robin and Candiace. The show would be mounds better without the unfashionable designers GnA,” a fourth Redditor weighed in.

Gizelle Bryant Will Be on Season 9

There are a few “Real Housewives” stars who won’t be returning to Potomac for a ninth season — such as Candiace Dillard Bassett — but it seems as though Bryant will continue on with her champagne flute in hand.

According to TV Deets, the season 9 RHOP cast has been finalized and filming is set to pick up soon. The outlet confirmed that Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Mia Thornton, Karen Huger, and Wendy Osefo will all be part of the next season, which could air sometime in the fall of 2024.

Meanwhile, it seems as though Bravo will be adding some new women into the mix, though. Sources told TV Deets that the women who have parted ways with Bravo will undoubtedly be replaced with newbies when the show returns.

And “The Real Housewives of Potomac” isn’t the only franchise that appears to be getting a facelift of sorts. With Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff both leaving the Beverly Hills franchise, it’s possible for some new women to be brought in for season 14.

