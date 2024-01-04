Fans Think Bravo Couple Broke Up

Bravo fans think Kory Keefer and Samantha Feher have split up months after their rocky ride in the “Winter House.”

In January 2024, Feher, 26, kicked off the New Year with an Instagram pose alongside a female friend. In the photo, she wore a sparkly black mini dress as she toasted with a martini in hand. “A fresh start 🍸✨,” the Bravo star wrote. She tagged the photo in Naples, Florida.

Fans flocked to the comments to question why Feher wasn’t spending New Year’s with Keefer. The gym owner posted his own video of him celebrating with the team at his Core 24 Gym.

“Where Sam?” one fan asked.

On Feher’s post, fans asked, “Are you and Kory still together?”

“No. She posted a fresh start,” another wrote.

“Southern Charm”’ star JT Thomas also commented with, “Stunning stunning. This is your year Sam.”

Kory Keefer Described His Relationship with Samantha Feher As a “Situationship’ When He Filmed ‘Winter House’ in Early 2023

Feher and Keefer met while filming “Summer House” in the summer of 2022 but didn’t publicly define their relationship. In April 2023, Feher told “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen that she and Keefer officially became a couple a few weeks prior. Feher teased a future live-in relationship with her Charlotte, South Carolina-based boyfriend.

“I think Kory’s always wanted to move to New York,” she said. “He’s a city boy in a country world. Not right now but it’s down the line. Keefer agreed he wanted to move to the Big Apple “at some point.”

That appearance came just after “Winter House” wrapped filming. Keefer entered the Colorado party house with his relationship with Feher still label-free. When co-stars Malia White and Jordan Emanuel asked him about his status, he said he was in a bit of “situationship.” But once Feher came to visit she became upset and Keefer finally agreed to label their relationship “boyfriend” and “girlfriend.”

Kory Keefer Said All Was Good With Samantha Feher Just a Few Weeks Ago

At the “Winter House” reunion, Feher admitted she was upset by her man’s behavior behind her back. According to BravoTV.com, she told host Andy Cohen, “It’s not like I’m not mad at Kory. Like, what a f****** strain it has put on our relationship.”

Keefer admitted his wrongdoing. “I was trying to have a girl that wasn’t official and flirt with all the girls,” he admitted.

But in December 2023, he appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and explained that things were better between him and Feher. “I mean you know we filmed this, you know, a couple months ago or eight months ago so kind of reliving it we’ve talked about this throughout,” Keefer told Cohen. “But then seeing it happen again you know hindsight’s 2020.”

“And of course, if I could go back it would be 100% different and I would have definined [our relationship] going in there,” Keefer added. “It was just me being a dumb guy trying to push you know not having that conversation as much as possible just because I don’t like talking about my feelings a lot. …And then you know it blew up in my face.”

