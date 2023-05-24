Fans Think Tom Sandoval’s Latest Lady Friend Looks Familiar

Tom Sandoval has a new woman in his life.

Nearly three months after he was caught in a shocking cheating scandal with his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Raquel Leviss, the bar owner has been spotted hanging out with influencer Karlee Hale, according to the US Sun.

Rumors about Sandoval dating Hale surfaced just as a source told Page Six that Leviss, who was close friends with Sandoval’s ex Ariana Madix, broke things off with Sandoval after realizing he’s not “the one.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Sandoval Was Spotted With a Mystery Blonde, But His Rep Says They Are Just Friends

Tom Sandoval's new girlfriend REVEALED: Vanderpump Rules star is dating Texas influencer Karlee Hale pic.twitter.com/1CBGVTWHIV — DTN NEWS (@DTNNEWUpdates) May 23, 2023

Rumors about Sandoval and Hale began to surface when he was in Texas for a show with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, in mid-May 2023. He played a show at Avenida Houston on May 12, 2023.

Not long after, a Tik Tok user in Austin, Texas shared snippets of a video she took at the Austin Proper Hotel which appeared to show Sandoval out with a mystery blonde. The Tik Tokker, Sarah Koefed, said Sandoval’s meetup with the woman “seemed very fishy.”

Other sleuths claimed that Sandoval was later seen shopping in Austin with the same woman and was also spotted at the gym with her.

According to Page Six, the woman was soon identified as Texas-based influencer, Karlee Hale, who has since deactivated all of her social media accounts.

But a rep for Sandoval told Heavy that he is not in a romantic relationship with Hale. “Tom is not dating her, they are just friends,” the rep told us.

Fans Think Tom Sandoval’s New Friend Looks Like a Combination of Several Bravo Stars

Fans on social media already have a lot to say about Sandoval’s new female friend. Many fans zeroed in on the few pics of Hale that can be found online, and some think she looks like one of Sandoval’s biggest “Vanderpump Rules” foes.

“Omg it’s looks like stassi,” one commenter wrote on Instagram, in reference to Sandoval’s longtime nemesis, Stassi Schroeder, who departed the show in 2020. “She looks like Stassi. That’s creepy,” another tweeted.

“You know for someone who hates @stassischroeder so much she sure does look like her imo,” a third fan agreed. “She looks like a mix of stassi and Ariana,” another wrote.

Others thought Hale looked like a combination of Schroeder and “Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard. “This looks like if @stassi and Lindsay from Summer House had a younger sister,” one fan tweeted.

And others said Hale looks like Jessica Stocker from “Winter House,” who looks like Hubbard from “Summer House.”

While Sandoval has been photographed out and about over the past few weeks, Leviss has been nowhere in sight. In April 2023, the former beauty pageant queen entered a treatment center in Arizona for mental health counseling, according to People, and she has not been seen publicly since.

As for Madix, she went on record as saying she’s not convinced her ex and Leviss are done. “She was sending letters [for Sandoval] to my house four days ago!” Madix said during a May 17, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Relaunch Business