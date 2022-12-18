Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Reunites With Co-Stars For Glam Photo at Christmas Gala

The OG “Vanderpump Rules” cast got back together – sort of.

Several past and present stars from the Bravo reality show attended the 2nd annual Ratner Christmas Gala in December 2022. The party was held in Newport Coast, California, and hosted by entrepreneur couple William and Elaine Ratner.

Kristen Doute Attended the Christmas Gala With 3 Other “Vanderpump Rules” Ladies

Kristen Doute has not been on “Vanderpump Rules” since 2020, when she was fired from the show alongside fellow OG Stassi Schroeder and newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. But the ex-bar star still maintains real-life friendships with many of her former co-stars.

In December 2022, Doute posted an Instagram photo as she posed at the Ratner Christmas Gala alongside Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and hostess Elaine Ratner. All of the “Vanderpump Rules” women were dressed in glamorous gowns as they posed for the holiday pic.

“Permanently on the naughty list,” Doute captioned the post, which showed her wearing a high-slit red gown.

Notably missing from the gala pic was Schroeder, as well as fellow “Vanderpump Rules” veteran Katie Maloney.

In the comment section, some fans asked Doute if she still talks to Schroeder.

“Wish we could have the OG’s back on #vanderpumprules + Stassi or a new show with all of you. Speaking of, are you all still friends with her??” one fan asked.

“Do any of you still talk to Stassi” another asked. “Why can’t they bring you back to VPR?” another wrote to Doute.

Doute did not respond to the comments about her “Vanderpump Rules” past or her friendship with Schroeder.

There is a Rift Among Some of the Vanderpump Rules Cast Members

While Doute and Schroeder are no longer on camera, their off-camera friendship has been rocky as well.

In August 2022, Doute answered a fan on her Instagram story who asked her who she is closest to from her eight seasons of “Vanderpump Rules,” and she named current cast members Shay and Kent as two of her besties.

She also said she was “very close” with Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor, who exited the show in December 2020. “Brittany is my best friend,” Doute said at the time, adding that she sees the former “Vanderpump Rules” couple several times per week.

But she didn’t say the same for Schroeder. Amid their on-and-off, rocky relationship, Doute said, “I haven’t talked to Stass in a minute, but I love her very much and she’s always going to be a sister to me.”

In May, both Doute and Cartwright skipped Schroeder’s wedding ceremony in Rome, while Shay claimed she was disinvited due to budget reasons.

Given their past drama, it’s not a huge surprise that all of the “Vanderpump Rules” women were not together for the Christmas gala. In October 2022, Shay told Us Weekly that there is always some type of drama going on between the large ensemble cast. “I mean, there’s always a division on this show, you know, it’s never all been just one happy group,” she said.

