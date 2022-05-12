Stassi Schroeder Marries Beau Clark in Italy: PHOTOS

Stassi Schroeder said “I do” – again!

The former “Vanderpump Rules” exchanged vows with Beau Clark in a destination wedding in Rome Italy, more than 18 months after they legally wed in California.

Schroeder and Clark had originally planned to tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rome in October 2020, but they were forced to postpone their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the couple exchanged vows in a secret backyard ceremony in September 2020 while Schroeder was pregnant with their daughter, Hartford, according to Hollywood Life.

An insider at the time revealed that the couple had still planned to renew their vows in Italy when travel restrictions were lifted, and that’s exactly what they did.

Stassi Schroeder Shared Photos From Her Wedding Day on Social Media

On May 12, 2022, Schroeder posted a photo from her wedding day on her Instagram page. The 33-year-old bride wore a tulle-covered white gown, and a long, cascading veil as she posed with her husband, who wore a traditional black tuxedo.

Fans and friends reacted to the wedding photo, including Maloney, who commented, “I DIE.”

“So beautiful both of you Congratulations,” wrote fellow “Vanderpump Rules” alum Raquel Leviss.

“Gorg!!!! Stunning!!!!” added former “Summer House” star Stephen McGee. “Congratulations on finally getting the ceremony you deserve!!!”

Stassi Schroeder Also Posted Photos From Her Rehearsal Dinner

On an episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, in March 2022, Schroeder’s best friends, Katie Maloney and Taylor Strecker, revealed that the wedding re-do would be small, with a wedding party of just Maloney, Clark’s best man, Rob Evors, and baby Hartford. Strecker also revealed that she would be the officiant for the ceremony.

According to Us Weekly, only the bride and groom’s closest friends traveled to Italy for the wedding. In addition to Maloney, Strecker, and Evors, Clark’s sister, Georgia Bardetti, Schroeder’s bestie Kristina Kelly, and friends Dylan Leong and Christopher Shanley were all in Rome for the nuptials. Schroeder also shared snaps and videos of her sister, Georgie Aubin, and pals Taylor Donahue and Tom Schwartz.

“Stassi had to cut down her guest list,” a source told the outlet. “Some of her family, friends, and former costars, including Scheana [Shay], had to be disinvited.”

The day before the wedding, the “Off With My Head” author posed for a photo with Maloney, Kelly, Strecker, Aubin and pal Jenna Rosenfeld, at the Italian restaurant Il Gabriello following a low-key “bachelorette” dinner.

“My version of a bachelorette party. wine & pasta & then bed,” she captioned an Instagram story.

Schroeder also revealed she was hosting a welcome party for her guests, and later posted pics from the celebratory dinner, where she wore an off-shoulder white Galia Lahav gown.

“It’s a rehearsal dinner. Welcome dinner, whatever,” Schroeder said on her story.

The welcome party/rehearsal dinner took place on the patio of Hotel de Russie, according to Insider

