Kristen Doute’s Co-Star Says He Planned on Being Her Sperm Donor

“The Valley” star Zack Wickham opened up about his friendship with his castmate, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute.

During an appearance on the May 2 episode of Brittany Cartwright and her estranged husband, Jax Taylor‘s podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” Wickham stated that he had intended to be Doute’s sperm donor. He suggested his and Doute’s plans changed when she began dating her boyfriend, Luke Broderick.

“At one point, if she wanted a baby, I was going to donate my sperm. Like, ‘Here you go,'” said Wickham.

He suggested that he did not intend to co-parent with Doute. The reality television personality explained that he planned on “sign[ing] [his] rights away.” He stated, however, that his parents would have wanted to interact with his biological child.

“I was like, ‘The only stipulation I have is, you have to let my parents see it. Because they’ll kill me if I give away my sperm, and don’t let them see something that is genetically theirs,'” said Wickham.

Cartwright confirmed Wickham’s claim about Doute. She stated when Wickham was in the process of being cast on “The Valley,” he presented himself as Doute’s possible sperm donor.

Kristen Doute Discussed Trying to Have a Child in April 2024

In a November 2023 episode of their podcast, “Balancing Act,” Doute and Broderick shared that they had managed to get pregnant after months of trying. Doute shared, however, that she did miscarry. The couple stated that they planned on attempting to conceive a child again.

During an April 2024 interview with “The Beauty Girl,” Doute gave an update on her plans to start a family with her boyfriend.

“Luke and I are still actively trying,” said Doute. “We were really lucky and fortunate. We got pregnant last year. We had a loss. But we’ve jump back on — we took a few months off to just kind of heal our minds and our souls. But we’re actively trying so fingers crossed.”

Doute made similar comments in an April 2024 interview with Us Weekly.

“We had a loss but once we kind of got over that, like, emotional hump, we’re just back on the train. Hoping for the best,” said the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Kristen Doute Addressed Jax Taylor’s Remark About Her Trying to Have a Child With Luke Broderick

While speaking to Us Weekly in April 2024, Doute addressed Taylor suggesting that he did not believe she was ready for children during “The Valley” season 1. She stated that she believed the father of one made the remark because he was “deflecting about his own life.”

“Jax loves to tell other people sort of how to run their life,” said Doute.

She then stated that she did not think Taylor was genuinely concerned about her decision to try to get pregnant.

“I don’t think it was necessarily about my fertility. Or actually about my choices, my body to get pregnant. Or for Luke and I to have a family. I think it was just Jax’s way of deflecting. Not having to deal with his own stuff,” said the 41-year-old.

New episodes of “The Valley” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.