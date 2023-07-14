Kyle Richards Claps Back at ‘Damage Control’ Accusations Amid Mauricio Umansky Separation

Kyle Richards had a choice emoji for a critic on social media.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a clap back on Instagram after a follower accused her of doing “damage control” in the days following her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Flipped Off a Follower on Instagram

In July 2023, People magazine reported that Richards and Umansky separated after 27 years of marriage but are still living together in their Encino home. The couple soon issued a joint statement to confirm they have had a “challenging” year, but they also shared that reports that they are divorcing are “untrue.”

Fans also noticed that Richards had not posted any photos with Umansky in months and that the two had stopped commenting on each other’s social media posts. But days after their separation news was leaked, Umansky posted photos of the family’s July 4th festivities in Aspen, Colorado, and he posed with his wife by his side.

On July 11, 2023, Richards posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram that she captioned “June.” One of the photos featured her and Mauricio posing at their niece Whitney Davis’ wedding, and she also included a video of her husband driving their whole family in Aspen. Richards also commented on her husband’s Instagram page in a cute exchange about his book “The Dealmaker.”

Richards’ renewed presence on her husband’s social media, as well as her photos of him, did not go unnoticed by fans.

“We love ‘damage control’ Kyle 😂💖,” one commenter wrote. But Richards clapped back with, “If y’all like to read into every little crumb, read into this is.” She then included a middle finger emoji.

Some commenters felt the comment struck a nerve with Richards.

“[Kyle Richards] you signed up for this reality TV life. If you don’t want every crumb looked into then get off reality TV,” one commenter wrote.

“I know you’re getting a lot of heat, Kyle, and I’m sorry for that, but you should maybe ignore and stop returning the nastiness. It’s not a good look. Take a freaking break from SM,” another agreed.

But others defended the RHOBH OG. “This is a family, whether they are together or not. It’s really none of anyone’s business what family dynamic they want and it’s appalling that people like you spew your judgmental hate towards someone you don’t even know. It’s Kyle’s Instagram if she wants to post selfies or family photos she has every right,” one fan wrote.

Kyle Richards’ RHOBH Co-Star Said She’s “Hanging In There”

The aftermath of Richards’ separation will be addressed during the upcoming season of RHOBH. While production for season 13 originally wrapped a few months ago, in July 2023, filming resumed for pickup scenes with Richards and some of her co-stars following the split news, according to Deadline.

“This development has rocked the Bravo world,” an insider told Page Six. “Producers know fans want a glimpse into how Kyle and Mauricio came to this decision.”

Most of Richards’ co-stars have not spoken publicly about the separation, but when asked about it, Garcelle Beauvais did say she reached out to Richards.

“I just texted her and said, ‘[Are you] OK?’ And she replied — I didn’t expect a reply for days — but she just said she’s hanging in there,” Beauvais told Page Six.

