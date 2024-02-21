Fans React to Kyle Richards’ Mention of Lisa Vanderpump on RHOBH Finale

Kyle Richards took a page from Lisa Vanderpump’s party planning book for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 finale.

In the February 21, 2024 episode “Soirees and Separations,” Richards hired Vanderpump’s longtime celebrity party planner, Kevin Lee, to help curate her annual White Party. The RHOBH OG also secured SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for her bash, noting that she “did a DirectTV commercial” there and had connections.

“I learned about Kevin Lee from Lisa Vanderpump,” Richards shared in a confessional. “And if I’m going to be doing a party that is so over the top that it’s at SoFi Stadium, I need an over-the-top party planner.”

Kyle Richards Did an Impersonation of Lisa Vanderpump

Play

Lee has appeared on past episodes of RHOBH and “Vanderpump Rules” as Vanderpump’s luxury event planner. He even planned the wedding of Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora, in 2011, per Wedding Style magazine. Fans may recall Lee’s catchphrase, “Shi shi shi shi, Beverly Hills,” and his penchant for “bling bling bling.”

While meeting with Lee for her White Party event, Richards asked about the possibility of having some cheerleaders make an entrance on the field.

“They’re going to be here just for you,” Lee replied. “Just when you’re walking out, they’re going to cheer you.”

Richards then cracked, “No wonder you do Lisa Vanderpump’s parties! This is sounding very Lisa Vanderpump.”

The “Halloween” star then used her best British accent to do an impersonation of the SUR owner. “Cheer me on,” Richards said as she mocked Vanderpump. “Oh, no, I would never let them do that for me. Please oh, no, please. I want to be humble. Stop, stop, stop, stop,” she added as she waved her hands in mock protest.

Fans reacted to Richards’ mention of Vanderpump, who exited RHOBH in 2019 following a huge blowout with Richards over the “Puppygate” scandal.

“You could know when someone is iconic. When you’re not on the show anymore and Kyle is still talking about you. I miss LVP,” one commenter wrote on YouTube.

“ lvp living rent free in vile Kyle’s head still,” another agreed.

“Weird for Kyle to mention Lisa so [expletive] much after the abuse she gave that woman in her final season,” another wrote.

“Kyle is still jealous of LVP,” another person commented.

Kyle Richards Said She Doesn’t Miss Lisa Vanderpump

Both Richards and Vanderpump have been vocal about the end of their friendship. During a May 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards was asked by host Andy Cohen, “On a scale of one to 10, 10 being the most, how much does Kyle miss her friendship with LVP?”

“Two to three,” Richards said.

More recently, Vanderpump ” Today with Hoda & Jenna” she doesn’t miss having Richards in her life. “I think that ship has sailed,” she said of her relationship with her former co-star. “When I’ve run into her, it hasn’t been exactly … I think she knows how I feel. I’ve been very honest about that.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Breaks Down RHOBH Conversation She Didn’t Want to Have On Camera