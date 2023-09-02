Kyle Richards Gives Update on Her Separation From Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards gave an update on her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

While answering fans during an Amazon Live, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who has been married to the real estate mogul since 1996, carefully answered a “loaded question” about her marital status and revealed she isn’t ready to share all of the details of her current situation just yet.

In July 2023, a source told People that Richards and Umansky “have been separated for a while now” but still live together in their Encino, California home. The longtime couple recently took a family vacation to Europe with their four daughters.

Kyle Richards Said It’s Been Hard to Deal With Her Marital Issues in the Public Eye

Richards was hit with a lot of personal questions during an Amazon Live on August 30, 2023. When asked if she could share an update on what’s going on with her and Umansky, she issued a hesitant reply.

“That’s a very loaded question,” she said. “This has been very hard playing out with so many people having their eyes on us, being in the public eye. Obviously, we care about each other a lot. You saw here we are on vacation. And that’s all I really want to share with you right now. …. too much stuff to deal with right now.”

Richards has shared few details about her separation. On July 4, 2023, one day after the news was leaked to people, she and Umansky posted a joint statement to confirm they’ve had a “rough” year but that any claims of them divorcing are “untrue.”

“Our daughters and Mauricio and me — we all felt better [after posting the statement] because so many people were speculating and making up stories, and it just was getting out of control,” the RHOBH star said during a July 2023 Amazon Live.

Fans may have to wait until the new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” to get the full story. In July 2023, a show insider told The Sun, “Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage problems are discussed on the show this upcoming season.”

“It was impossible to ignore everything that was happening with Kyle, privately and publicly,” the source shared.

Richards’ separation from Umansky comes amid rumors that she has been romantically involved with singer Morgan Wade. Both women have insisted they are just close friends.

Kyle Richards Laughed Off Comments That Mauricio Umansky Was ‘Superimposed’ Into Family Vacation Photos

Elsewhere during her Amazon Live, Richards reflected on her family vacation to the Amalfi Coast and cracked that some people ridiculously speculated that Umansky was “superimposed” into family vacation photos and didn’t actually go with them.

In August 2023, Umansky posted a family vacation photo on Instagram which showed him posing behind his daughters in an odd position.

Reality Blurb shared screenshots of fan comments, with one commenter asking, “How does nobody see he’s photoshopped into these pics?”

“That must be a joke,” Richards clapped back.

While she spent time with Umansky on vacation, during her livestream Richards noted that now that she’s back home she chooses to hang out with friends who are sober after quitting alcohol more than a year ago. Richards stopped drinking alcohol shortly after the last Umansky family trip in July 2022. Her friend Wade has been sober for six years.

READ NEXT: Original RHOBH Husband Blames Show For Escalating Divorce