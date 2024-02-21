VPR Star Thinks Mauricio Umansky Has Not Been Faithful to Kyle Richards

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent is sharing her thoughts about “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Kyle Richards‘ relationship with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

During the February 21 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent stated that she believes Umansky strayed during his marriage to Richards, whom he wed in 1996.

“From my perspective and just because I have lived in this city [Los Angeles] for a little over a decade now, I don’t think Mau is a one — I don’t think he has been faithful to Kyle,” said Kent.

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host also stated that she has had positive interactions with Richards.

“Kyle has been nothing but kind to me every time I’ve seen her,” said Kent.

In addition, Kent theorized that Umansky has been “partying” following his separation from Richards.

“He’s looking a little haggard. It’s not haggard like stress. It’s like, ‘Oh you’re going out and partying.’ Like the eyes are a little glazed,” said Kent. “Now, again, could be stress. I’m not saying that is exactly what he’s out doing. I’m just saying from my own experience and how I’ve looked when I party hearty, on a huge budget — and he has a huge budget to party hearty on.”

Kent’s mother, Lisa Burningham, also shared that she thinks Umansky cheated on Richards.

“The way that it seems like it’s playing out, I think there may have been some infidelities that went on. On top of everything else. But I feel like he’s not present,” said Burningham.

Lala Kent Stated She Heard Rumors About Mauricio Umansky in October 2023

Kent made similar comments about Umansky in an October 2023 episode of “Give Them Lala.” She stated that she was aware of rumors that Umansky was unfaithful throughout his and Richards’ relationship. The 33-year-old clarified that she believed the claims could be untrue.

“Kyle and Mauricio were, like, goals, right? And yes, I live in L.A., I’ve heard rumblings for a while about Mauricio. Now I know where there’s smoke, there’s fire. But there are crazy people who just make [expletive] up. And Mauricio is very hot, so I could see people making up that they hooked up with him,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Kyle Richards Discussed Her Relationship With Her Estranged Husband

In a preview for the finale of RHOBH season 13, which airs on February 2023, Richards had a conversation with her castmate Erika Jayne about her relationship issues. She stated that she was aware rumors had circulated that either she or Umansky were unfaithful, which caused their problems. Richards said, however, that was not the case.

“There’s literally nothing to do with anybody else,” said the mother of four. “This is really about Mau and me. It’s not about our family. It’s not about external family. It’s not about another person on his side or my side.”

During a February 21 appearance on “TODAY With Hoda & Jenna,” Richards shared what caused issues in her marriage. She explained that “there were certain things” in their relationship that they did not address.

“You kind of forget about it. And then it resurfaces again,” said Richards. “I kind of came to, I would say, a breaking point, honestly.”

She also explained that the passing of her best friend, Lorene Shea, in 2022, changed her perspective.