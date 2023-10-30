Lala Kent Opens Up About Her Soaring Anxiety After Filming VPR Season 11

Lala Kent has been open in the past on and off “Vanderpump Rules” about her struggles with anxiety and she recently shared that her anxiety is “at an all-time high” following the now-infamous Scandoval.

In the October 25 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent answered a fan-submitted question asking if she thought there were more fans following the filming reports of season 11 after the scandal. “Yes, and I don’t know what is going on but my anxiety is at an all-time high,” she replied candidly. “Just my… social anxiety is at an all-time high.”

Kent recalled a question she received during a previous podcast episode from a fan wondering if it ever became annoying to have fans ask her for photos. At the time, Kent said it never annoyed her because her livelihood depended on her fans. “Cut to where we are now,” Kent then shared. “I don’t want to say that I get annoyed. I start having anxiety.”

Lala Kent Said She Feels Like She Needs a Break From Everything to Recharge

Kent explained that her feelings around that were “the strangest thing” and she didn’t know how to address them. “But when we go and film, and there’s a lot of people that come up and want pictures and things like that, normally I’m like, ‘Let’s take all the pictures in the world,'” she continued.

“Recently, it’s been kind of debilitating where my mind, even talking about it right now, I can feel my mind fogging up,” she continued. “Like my brain starts to kind of shut down. And they’ll be telling me these beautiful things and … the heart starts racing, the mind starts … fogging, and I’m like I have to get out of here. I feel I want to crawl out of my own skin.”

Kent said she’d been thinking about her life and current situation and was wondering if she needed to “isolate” for a short while. “It’s been back-to-back nonstop,” she said. “High energy… I need to go to Palm Springs. I need to put the phone away, tell everyone to leave me alone for a few days and just kind of recharge. That’s what I feel like I need.”

Lala Kent Opened Up About Feeling Anxiety Before Heading Into Filming for Season 11

Kent previously opened up about the difficulty of filming season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” so soon after they filmed the Scandoval fallout and season 10 reunion. On June 26, she shared on Amazon Live that filming was about to start. She added, “I won’t even lie, I’m so tired.” She explained that she felt she didn’t have time to process season 10 and the turnaround was causing anxiety.

After filming for the season wrapped, Kent told People in early October 2023 that she was thrilled about it. She added that she’d been in a bit of a fog all season and didn’t remember a lot about what had happened. The mother of one also teased that she wasn’t “ripping everyone’s heads off” like she said she’d done the season before.

