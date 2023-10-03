Lala Kent Spoke About ‘Very Difficult’ Time Filming Season 11

Filming for the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” has wrapped, Lala Kent shared, and said she was “so happy” to be done with the season.

Kent described the season as a “very, very difficult season” in an interview with People, as the cast returned to film the fallout of the Scandoval — the cheating scandal between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss that led to Sandoval and Ariana Madix‘s breakup.

The immediate reaction was filmed for the season 10 finale and the reunion, which took place just a few weeks after the news of the affair came out, but cast members didn’t get much of a break before cameras picked up again for season 11.

“We’ve never had a divide like this in the group that you literally cannot repair,” Kent teased about the tough season. In an interview with Variety, she said she “saw sides of people that I didn’t think existed.”

Lala Kent Said She Felt Really Numb During the Filming Process

As for Kent, she spoke about her own approach to season 11 and admitted that she felt really numb about the entire filming process.

The mother of one told People that she’s in “such a healing place” and that made season 11 “a little bit of a mind fog.” She added, “I don’t remember much about the season. I was just very in my own zone this season, which is very different from last year. I was ripping everyone’s heads off.”

She also told Variety, “I think it’s gonna be really hard for me to watch this season because I’m in a very different place. It’s the first season that I felt a little bit numb, and a little checked out.”

On June 26, Kent shared on her Amazon Live that they were about to start filming season 11 and said she was “so tired.” She told fans she felt she hadn’t had any time off to process Scandoval and the reunion and she was getting anxiety from filming again.

“I don’t know how this season will go,” she admitted at the time. “But I am very excited about it. A little nervous. Because right now I feel like I wanna purge onto everybody.”

Scheana Shay Also Spoke About a Difficult Day Filming Season 11

The season wasn’t difficult for just Kent, however, as Scheana Shay admitted in an Amazon Live on July 24 that she’d just experienced her hardest filming day in her 11 seasons on the show.

Shay said one of the days was “beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had” during the entire run of “Vanderpump Rules.” She described feeling “weak” and “congested” from the amount that she cried during filming and hinted that it was regarding a meditation healing activity that the cast took part in on a cast trip to Lake Tahoe.

The mother of one said she was paired with Sandoval for the activity, which neither of them had expected, and it was “very uncomfortable” for her but hinted that it would likely make for good viewing.

