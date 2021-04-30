Lala Kent Reveals Breastfeeding Scare With Daughter

Lala Kent is getting real about breastfeeding. The “Vanderpump Rules” star has never been one to shy away from being open and upfront about her life. The reality star recently gave birth to her daughter Ocean with her fiancé Randall Emmett on March 15.

The new mama has shared her pregnancy and motherhood journey with all her fans and followers. Kent took to her Instagram Story over the weekend and told her fans about a recent breastfeeding scare.

“Yesterday was one of our hardest days,” Kent wrote in a selfie with herself and Ocean. “I was aware certain foods could mess with my babies [sic] tummy, but never worried too much. I had vegan food for lunch- beans, cauliflower, etc. I’m sure you’re all thinking ‘you’re an idiot, those foods give grown people gasses!…”

She added, “Ocean screamed, cried and fussed, from morning until night. I clued in after my second feed, & switched from the boob to a bottle with saved milk. I sobbed when it was time for bed- yes I was exhausted, but mostly because when she finally started feeling better around 10pm, I felt so terrible that I did that to my sweet girl. Wish us luck today, that I’ve pumped all the vegan out of these milk jugs.”

Kent then shared her gratitude with the baby bottle brand Hegen saying, “My baby and her little tummy loves you… I do too.”

Normalizing Breastfeeding Is Important to Kent

When it comes to the celebrity world, they often want to show the glitz and glamour of every aspect of their lives. But Kent isn’t afraid to show her true self to the world.

Kent shared a candid photo of herself laying in bed with Emmett on April 18, as seen above. The “Vanderpump Rules” star was makeup-free and nursing baby Ocean. She used one hand to cradle the baby’s head and another to take the selfie of her newborn feeding. “I’m digging it all,” Lala captioned the post, adding a white heart emoji.

Fans immediately began to show their love for Kent’s honest and heartwarming post. “I love celebs celebrating breastfeeding,” a user commented. “I love the way she is looking up at you,” another chimed in.

Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Also Opened Up About Breastfeeding

The “Vanderpump Rules” cast has had a major baby boom over the last few months, as many fans know. In addition to Kent, stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, and Scheana Shay and Brock Davies have all welcomed newborns in 2021.

Schroeder was the first of the group to welcome baby Hartford Charlie Rose Clark to the world in January. Since giving birth, Schroeder has also shared her motherhood journey with fans, and with that comes breastfeeding.

“I’m checking my DMs and everyone’s giving me a lot of advice on breast-feeding and different beast pumps that are either easier to use or hands-free or help you produce more milk,” Schroeder wrote in an Instagram Story selfie in late January. “Breast-feeding is hard. I am committed but it’s hard, and my goal right now with pumping is to be producing as much milk as possible because I’m struggling with that.”

She explained that she is, “drinking all the water in the world,” eating oatmeal “every day” and taking breast-feeding pills, but she still needs some advice. “I just want to produce as much as possible so what are the pumps that help with producing the most milk?”

Schroeder eventually decided that breastfeeding wasn’t for her and she decided to stop breastfeeding baby Hartford. “I know a lot of people are going to be like, ‘You’re just not trying hard enough. You have no idea how nutritious your breast milk is for your baby. You’re denying your baby,” Schroeder shared on an episode of her Patreon podcast “The Good The Bad The Baby” in April. “Well, my mental and emotional health is so much more important than the tiny ounces of breast milk I’m able to get out of my body.”

