Is Lala Kent Really Dating? Fans React to Her Date Story

Lala Kent recently revealed plans to go out on a date with a new guy. Three months after ending her engagement to film producer Randall Emmett, the “Vanderpump Rules” star dished that her dating game was on.

Kent, 31, spilled the details during an Amazon Live segment on January 28, 2022. During her segment, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder told her followers, “I’m going to spill tea right now. I have a date tomorrow night.”

Kent, who welcomed her daughter, Ocean, with Emmett in March 2021, added that she found a way to “ease” her way back into the dating pool with a “group date” after spending six years with her former fiance.

“The guy is fine,” she said of her mystery date. “He is very tall. He is built — like Superman — and has a lot of tattoos. And I like that. And he’s gentle. I’m very excited!”

Lala Kent Recently Revealed That She Was Not Ready to Date

Kent’s claims about her mystery Superman were surprising to fans. It was less than two weeks earlier, during a January 11 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” that she told host Andy Cohen she was focusing on raising her daughter and wasn’t ready to date yet.

“I’ve been talking to some people but at this point in time I don’t think I can take time away from my daughter to go meet up with a guy,” she said on the Bravo talk show. “It just doesn’t feel right.”

In December 2021, Kent issued a similar sentiment, telling People, “I have no desire to date or talk to anybody. …It’s just the last thing on my mind.”

Kent claimed she just wanted to focus on her daughter and their future. So what changed?

Commenters Speculated That Kent Made up Her Date Story After Randall Emmett Was Spotted at a Bar With a Young Blonde Woman

Fans had a lot to say about Kent’s story—and not all of them were buying it or her timing. In a Reddit thread, some questioned Kent’s sudden changed stance about dating.

“WAIT! I thought she said she was gonna focus on her daughter? She needs to make up her mind,” one Redditor wrote, to which another replied, “LOL right? And said she won’t be dating for a while. Sure thing, Lala.”

“I get that [Randall] cheated on her, but this feels too soon,” another agreed.

Others speculated that Kent made up the group date story after her ex was reportedly spotted out with a new woman last week. According to a post shared by Deux Moi, Emmett was seen at a Sherman Oaks wine bar with “a young blonde woman.”

“The fact that deux moi posted Randall was spotted at a restaurant in LA with a new young blonde…. probably had her running to US magazine with a ‘story,’” a commenter wrote. “She JUST said last week that she’s not ready to date.”

“It’s just PR s*** at this point,” another speculated.

And others went so far as to say Kent made up the Superman guy altogether.

“Lala’s new boyfriend is George Glass,” one Redditor wrote, in reference to the classic “Brady Bunch” episode in which Jan Brady (Eve Plumb) “made up” a fake boyfriend.

“That’s so true! At least make it believable though. ‘He’s like Superman.’ What,” another wrote.

“It’s fake, even if the guy doesn’t know it’s fake, it’s fake,” another Reddit user wrote.

Amid the speculation that Kent made up a “fake” date, there have been rumors that she went on a group date last weekend with a former reality star.

