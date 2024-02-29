Lala Kent Says Her Dating Life Has Caused Conflict With Her Family

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent opened up about a conflict she had with her mother, Lisa Burningham.

On the February 21 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent stated that she had plans to spend time with a potential love interest, which concerned her mother. The “Vanderpump Rules” personality said she is unhappy that her family members do not “trust [her] judgment” when it comes to her dating life, following her October 2021 breakup with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett.

“It’s all about, ‘We don’t know their motive. We don’t know their intention.’ The first thing Lisa asks is, ‘Did his background check come back yet?’ And I said, ‘Well I have plans with him, very soon. And it takes two weeks minimum to get a worldwide background check back.’ And so it just turned into an explosion,” said Kent.

Kent stated that while she understands her mother’s concern, she would like her to be more “delicate” in her approach. She explained that when she tells her mother and her brother, Easton Burningham, about going on dates, “it opens a whole can of worms.” According to Kent, they bombard her with questions like, “Did you background check him” and “What are his intentions.”

Kent’s brother interjected that he is worried about Kent’s dates because he did not approve of her past partners.

“It’s hard to be delicate with that when we care so much about it,” said Easton Burningham.

In addition, he suggested he was confused because Kent had previously said she was doing background checks on all her potential romantic partners. The mother of one replied that she will background check individuals who she intends to introduce to her family.

“But in this stage of my life, where it’s like you are not going to be meeting my family. You’re not going to be dating me,” said Kent. “So why would I spent thousands of dollars background checking you at this stage in the game?”

Lala Kent Discussed Being Emotional in “Vanderpump Rules” Season 11

Kent and Emmett welcomed their daughter Ocean in March 2021. Kent has been vocal about wanting to give Ocean a younger sibling via sperm donation. While speaking to Access Hollywood in January 2023, Kent suggested she was continuing with her plan to become a mother of two.

“I am someone who when I want something and I make my mind up that I want it, I will get it. It’s always been that way. It will always be that way,” said the 33-year-old.

Kent also shared that she had difficulty filming the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” She stated that she was not as emotional when shooting the show’s 10th season because she was “running off of adrenaline” amid Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ cheating scandal. Kent explained that she has re-evaluated her life following “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

“Are we going to be bitter and angry and in a hole? Or are we going to heal and move on from this?” said the reality television star.

Lala Kent Shared That Fans May Be Surprised by Her Behavior in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

During an appearance on the February 1 episode of the “Good Guys” podcast, Kent discussed her behavior in season 11. She stated that fans may be surprised that she is nicer, compared to how she handled herself at the season 10 reunion.

“This season, I am a sweetheart, I think. I’m a little bit softer. I cry. A lot. Which is all good. But it’s a side I don’t think a lot of people have seen before,” said Kent.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.