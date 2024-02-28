Rachel Leviss Reacts to Graham’s Reunion With James Kennedy in VPR Season 11

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss reacted to scenes involving her former dog, Graham Cracker, in the 4th episode of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

On the February 27 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Leviss noted that her parents gave Graham, now known as Hippie, to a breed-specific rescue after he bit her mother. She stated Lisa Vanderpump adopted the dog after she found out about the situation. Leviss also referenced that she was seeking mental health treatment at The Meadows following her cheating scandal at the time of the incident.

The model suggested she was not looking forward to watching the season 11, episode 4 scene where Vanderpump gave the dog to her ex-fiance, James Kennedy. Leviss stated that she expected the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum to paint her in a negative light. The 29-year-old explained she believed Vanderpump was going to push the narrative that she left her former dog in “a kill shelter.”

“When Lisa gave the dog to James, she never said my name. She didn’t say that story that was put out in the press. Of me surrendering my dog to a kill shelter. And it was hours away of being euthanized,” said Leviss. “And I thought that was very interesting because I was like, ‘Oh. This isn’t what I thought it was going to be.’ And I’m pleasantly surprised. And I’m a little bit relieved. Because I don’t have to worry about more death threats and death wishes.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” alum then stated that she believed the “scene was re-shot so that [Vanderpump] could backtrack.”

“Or if that was the original [scene] — she just let those rumors run rampant. Because it was, like, propaganda to make me look like this ultimate villain,” said Leviss.

Rachel Leviss Mentioned Hippie’s Adoption in January 2024

In the February 27 episode of “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Leviss stated she was happy she publicly discussed Vanderpump’s adoption of Hippie before season 11, episode 4 aired.

“My family was in contact with the foster that was training and taking care of Graham. And so we actually know the story of how Lisa adopted Graham,” said Leviss. “I think she realized that we had so many facts that we published to the press that she was going to have to change her story.”

In the January 8 “Rachel Goes Rogue” episode, Leviss stated that she believed Vanderpump was trying to use Hippie to get her to return to “Vanderpump Rules” for season 11. She also said she contacted Vanderpump when she discovered the RHOBH alum had given Hippie back to her ex-fiance. Leviss said she informed Vanderpump that she did not believe Kennedy was a suitable dog owner for the Goldendoodle. In addition, Leviss said she was unhappy that her former SUR employer “told everyone that [she] surrendered [her] dog at a kill shelter and he was hours away from being euthanized.”

Lisa Vanderpump Reacted to Rachel Leviss’ Comments

Vanderpump reacted to Leviss’ claim she used Hippie as bait for her to continue filming for “Vanderpump Rules.” In a January 18 Us Weekly interview, the 63-year-old replied that she did not believe Leviss had any credibility. In addition, Vanderpump stated that she did not think the model had a full understanding of the situation.

“I do think if she’s going to call something out, she should know the story,” said Vanderpump.

The RHOBH alum referenced that she is an animal advocate and owns The Vanderpump Dog Foundation in West Hollywood.

“I take my dog foundation and rescuing dogs very seriously. That dog was brought to my attention. So I would not use that dog. It was delivered to Vanderpump Dogs,” said Vanderpump.