Lala Kent Denies Feud With RHOBH Star

Lala Kent set the record straight on an Instagram caption she used for a glam photo of herself—and she explained that it had nothing to do with any beef with a “Real Housewives” star.

On March 9, 2024, the “Vanderpump Rules” star confirmed she has no problem with Denise Richards after fans speculated about Kent’s Instagram caption that read, “Don’t come for me when you’re on only fans for $7.”

The OnlyFans comment was in reference to a fight between Richards and Erika Jayne that took place during “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13. In one scene, Jayne cracked, “Did you know that it’s $7 for a naked bundle of Denise Richards on OnlyFans?”

Jayne later commented that Richards’ teen daughter Sami Sheen has a following on the subscription-based adult content platform. “I just want to know, who’s more profitable? You or Sami,” Jayne asked Richards on RHOBH.

Lala Kent Explained Why She Used the OnlyFans Quote

In a March 8 Instagram post, a newly pregnant Kent wore a form-fitting gray dress and full glam makeup as she posed for photos. “Don’t come for me when you’re on only fans for $7,” she captioned the post.

Fans recognized the Denise Richards reference right away. “Don’t come for our girl La,” one fan wrote. “What did she do to her?” another asked. “Why she coming for Lala?!” another fan asked.

Even pal Stassi Schroeder was confused. “LALA WAIT WHAT,” the former “Vanderpump Rules” star wrote.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kent explained, “You guys. Denise Richards did not come for me, nor did anyone else.”

“The only reason I posted that photo with that caption is because I couldn’t think of a new caption,” she shared. “So I went into my notes— yes, I have a notes area where I put iconic Housewives captions. So it was between the one I chose from Erika Jayne or Kyle [Richards] at the reunion where she said ‘You bought a horse this season, you got a dating coach, give me a break.’ Drop the mic. So no, let’s not dig too deep here. This was literally couldn’t figure out a caption so you go into iconic Housewives quotes, obviously.”

Lala Kent Previously Used a Sutton Stracke Quote

This isn’t the first time Kent used an iconic Real Housewives quote for an Instagram caption. In December 2023, she posted a naked photo of herself from behind as she leaned over the side of an outdoor shower. “Jealous of what? Your ugly leather pants?” she captioned the pic.

The reference was to the RHOBH season 11 episode “The Good, the Bad”, and the Ugly Leather Pants.” In one scene, Crystal Kung Minkoff accused Sutton Stracke of being “jealous.” “Jealous of what?” Your ugly leather pants?” Stracke cracked.

But the timing of Kent’s RHOBH homage was questioned by fans. Some noted she posted it right after she was accused of being “jealous” of her co-star Ariana Madix. Kent’s post came just after the release of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 trailer. Toward the end of the trailer, Kent seemingly addressed Madix’s post-Scandoval fame with, “I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and, suddenly, she becomes God.”

Kent was later asked about her comment during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” According to BravoTV.com, she denied being “jealous of Ariana’s rise” following her high-profile split from Tom Sandoval.

“I am so proud of my friend and I love that everyone was up in arms about what I said,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder told Cohen. “Like, I love when people get that way. I think toward the end of the season it’s gonna be made very clearly why I said that. And I think a lot of you will be with me.”

READ NEXT: Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Return to TV in ‘The Valley’