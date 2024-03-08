Lala Kent Gives Update on Where She Stands With Randall Emmett

Lala Kent gave an update on her relationship with her estranged ex, Randall Emmett. More than two years after her rocky split from the film producer, Kent said she barely sees him and only interacts with him over their 2-year-old daughter, Ocean.

During a March 5, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kent was asked what’s going on with her and her ex.

“It’s very strange because unless it has to do with Ocean, he’s like so out of my mind,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star told host Andy Cohen. “I have Ocean the majority of the time. So when he pops in, I kinda swat and then he disappears for a while.”

Kent has been dealing with custody issues with Emmett since 2021. “His side is just so chaotic and I don’t see resolution coming anytime soon,” she told Page Six in January 2o24.

Lala Kent Dissed Randall Emmett’s Looks

Kent recently announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2. She conceived using intrauterine insemination and an anonymous donor.

On the “And Soon There Will be Two!” episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent remarked that when choosing her sperm donor, “looks were probably the lowest on the totem pole” for her. During an Amazon Live Q&A on March 6, she explained why didn’t care about looks when choosing her donor.

“Well, I think we all know why I said looks weren’t important, alright,” she said. “Can I just say it? Look at my ex, okay? Looks were not important, and my first child’s freakin’ gorgeous.”

Elsewhere during the live stream, Kent appeared to shade Emmett again. “Ocean and this child, they’re going to be surrounded by so much love,” she said. “And I think that the word ‘dad’ is an honor and a privilege. And that word is not just something that should be handed out.”

“There are so many men in Ocean’s life that will be in this baby’s life that truly have taken on the role of a dad,” she added.

Lala Kent Admitted Ocean May Be Confused When She Has to Go to Randall’s House

Kent also noted that the best part about her baby No. 2 daddy “is that he does not exist.” She shared that she is happy she won’t have to deal with custody issues with her second child.

“I have been pretty open about wanting to really have full control of – I guess not my child, but having them around me all the time,” she told fans on Amazon. “For me, my child will never be up for grabs again.”

Still, Kent admitted she worries about how Ocean will react to going to Emmett’s house once the new baby arrives.

“This is going to be a new experience for her,” she said of Ocean. “There’s going to be a new baby in the home which she’s going to love. But I also think she’s going to be confused when she has to go to the other house and the baby gets to stay with mom all the time. She just seems like the type of kid who’s very curious and has a lot of questions. So I’m gonna shower her with a lot of love.”

