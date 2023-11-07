Erika Jayne Gives Update on Her Relationship With Denise Richards Following RHOBH Blowout

Erika Jayne gave an update on her relationship with Denise Richards. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars got into a fight while filming the 13th season of the Bravo reality show at a “weed” dinner party held at Kyle Richards’ house.

In the RHOBH season 13 trailer, fans saw Erika shade the cheap price for Denise Richards’ bundle on the adult content site OnlyFans. Denise later called her an “evil woman.”

But months after filming, things have simmered down. In an October 25, 2023, interview with E! News, Erika said Denise reached out to her after the on-camera drama.

“You know she sent me a very nice text after our finale party,” Erika told host Garcelle Beauvais and Justin Sylvester. “I haven’t reached back out to her, but you know, you were both there the night that she decided to pick the fight at the weed dinner.”

Erika Jayne Said Denise Richards Came ‘Looking For a Fight’

In 2023, Denise Richards returned to RHOBH to film a few camos three years after exiting the show amid rumors that she had an affair with Brandi Glanville.

While speaking with E!, Erika said Denise instigated a fight with her at Kyle Richards’ dinner party. “I was minding my own business and she decided to pick a fight,” Erika claimed. “I was totally confused, I didn’t remember what happened four years ago.”

Erika felt that Denise “should have brought the energy for Brandi, Lisa [Rinna], and Teddi [Mellencamp], but I got it.”

Later in the interview, the “Pretty Mess” singer said, “I just remember being there like why is my good time being ruined right now?”

In a separate interview, Erika told Us Weekly that Denise Richards came to Kyle’s house “looking for a fight.” “I have moved on, and I did not understand where she was coming from,” Erika said, adding that the “Wild Things” star showed up and started “saying all these things.”

“Then she wanted to continue that on Taco Tuesday at Crystal [Kung Minkoff’s],” Erika said. “And that’s when you see me say, I had to be [like], ‘Look, I did not want any part of this,’ but she wanted that. So, I gave it to her at the end.”

In an interview with podcast host Zack Peter, Erika gave more details on the “massive fight” Denise picked with her at the dinner party. “She was very inarticulate at the dinner party,” Erika said. “Jacket on upside down. She was slurring. …She came there with an agenda. And I apologized. And then the next time I didn’t.”

After Peter pointed out that Densie called Erika “an evil woman” in the RHOBH trailer, Erika replied, “I’ve been called worse…by a lot better people.”

On November 5, Erika Jane elaborated at BravoCon’s “ Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” panel. She told the crowd Denise “kept saying things like ‘Go watch the show, you know what you did,”

and told her to “roll back the tape.”

Erika reiterated that while she initially apologized for whatever she did, when she ran into Denise again at Crystal’s house she “gave it to her.”

Dorit Kemsley added that Denise seemed to have “misguided anger” and that she didn’t know how to articulate her issues. “It was really hard to watch,” she said.

Erika Jayne Slammed Denise Richards’ OnlyFans in Response

In the RHOBH trailer, Erika called out Denise Richards’ racy OnlyFans account. “Did you know that it’s seven dollars for a naked bundle of Denise Richards on OnlyFans?” she says to her co-stars.

Erika later tells Denise, “You think I’m not going to go as low as I f****** can?!” prompting Richards to respond, “You’re one evil woman.”

In October 2023, Erika told People magazine she referenced Denise Richards’ OnlyFans as a way to shut her down.

“[She] wanted some more, I just said ‘Okay, then you know, fine. F*** it.’ Like if that’s what you want to do. How’s OnlyFans? I don’t know.” Erika explained. ‘[She] went after me at this dinner and then I had to you know, I had to respond and I did.”

Erika reiterated that she did not engage with Denise when she first came at her. “She called me names,” the singer said. “She called me like a f****** bot monster, saying that I had sent these bots to Garcelle’s son. And that was not true. I said I’m really sorry, I’m not quite sure what you’re speaking about.”

Denise’s version of her RHOBH return is a bit different. In April 2023, she told Variety she had fun filming new epsiodes of the Bravo reality show

“I was asked to go to some events, and so it’s been actually fun,” she said. “And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.”

