Lala Kent Gives Update on Plans to Expand Her Family

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent is giving an update on expanding her family.

During a January 2024 interview with People magazine, Kent, who shares her 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett, stated that she would like to have another child in the near future. She said she had already embarked on “the journey” to get pregnant with a second child.

“We’re actually hauling [redacted] full-steam ahead,” said Kent.

The publication reported that Kent mentioned she will be trying to conceive a sibling for Ocean without a partner during a December 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.”

“I know I want another baby. So whatever I need to do to make that happen … IVF, sperm donor, IUI [intrauterine insemination] … any of it. I just want Ocean to have a sibling,” said Kent on her podcast.

While speaking to People magazine in January 2024, Kent suggested that she is not concerned about how Ocean will handle being an older sister. She explained that her daughter is a fan of babies.

“I think Ocean is going to freak out when another baby comes into the mix because she’s obsessed with babies and I think she’s going to be extremely hands-on,” stated the mother of one.

She also stated that raising Ocean keeps her busy.

“She’s very independent, giving me a run for my money. I’ve just never met anyone who can go toe-to-toe with me until I met my daughter,” said the 33-year-old.

Lala Kent Made Similar Comments About Wanting More Children in a Separate Interview

Kent made similar comments about potentially having more children in a January 2024 interview with Extra TV. She stated that she “would love to add to [her] pod of orcas.” She also suggested that she did not expect to have another child while she was single.

“I am going down a very different process than I thought. I kind of saw my life very cookie cutter. And I’m just really glad that I have options for when the time is right to bring another baby into my little family,” said Kent.

While speaking to Extra TV, Kent gave an update on her dating life. She stated that her “romantic life is so boring because it’s non-existent.” She explained that she is “so laser-focused on building [her] brands and going through [her] own healing journey” following her October 2021 breakup from Emmett.

“I know people are like it’s been two years are you not over it? And it’s going to take me a minute. So I just want to focus on my family, my business, and then we can focus on a man,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Lala Kent Shares Pictures & Videos of Ocean on Social Media

Kent often shares pictures and videos of Ocean on her Instagram account. For instance, on November 17, the mother of one uploaded a brief video of Ocean being presented with a long-sleeved swimsuit. The 2-year-old expressed gratitude for the gift.

“That is so amazing. That is a beautiful swimsuit,” said Ocean in the clip.

“She is just… everything. Every single thing,” captioned Kent.

Several “Vanderpump Rules” stars shared that they appreciated the video in the post’s comments section.

“No I can not take this. Like I seriously actually can’t. It’s too cute,” wrote “Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder.

“Omg,” added Ariana Madix.

The upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” airs on January 30.