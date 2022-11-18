Lala Kent Posts Cryptic Message After Randall Emmett Accuses Her of Influencing His Ex-Wife

Lala Kent spoke out after she was named in court documents filed by her former fiancé, Randall Emmett.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star ended her relationship with the film producer in October 2021, seven months after the birth of their daughter, Ocean. Emmett, 51, also has two daughters, London and Rylee, from his marriage to actress Ambyr Childers. Both Kent and Childers are going through nasty custody battles with Emmett, according to Us Weekly.

In court documents filed on October 24, 2022 in Los Angeles County Superior Court and viewed by Heavy, Childers requested a domestic violence restraining order against Emmett as well as sole legal and physical custody of their two daughters amid fears for her well-being after reading an email from his attorney that threatened to “take her out.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Childers’ request for a temporary restraining order was denied due to lack of proof, with a hearing set for mid November. Last month, a rep for Emmett told Page Six, “Randall is very pleased that the court recognized there was no merit to these claims and denied the request.”

Lala Kent Shared a Cryptic Instagram Story Just After Emmett & Childers’ Court Hearing Date

In a post on her Instagram story on November 16, 2022, Kent posted a message that seemed to be aimed at Emmett.

“It was not ‘dismissed it was settled,” Kent wrote. “There is a huge difference. What I’ve learned in this town is everyone has a price. It does not mean the victim is not credible- rather they were overpowered, threatened, paid, then silenced. An art that someone has conquered quite beautifully.”

“When the day comes that you crash and burn, you can try to blame everyone around you for your demise,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star added, “And not if, but when that day comes — where your truth is revealed that you desperately tried to cover up — you will have to look in the mirror and know [that] no one did this to you but you.”

Randall Emmett Claimed That Lala Kent Influenced Ambyr Childers

When Kent and Emmett first met in 2015, the film producer was still married to Childers. The two women did not get along well at first. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in January 2022, Kent revealed that she was not in communication with Emmett’s first wife. “I feel like our road was always bumpy,” she said. “I can understand why.”

But things have changed over the past few months for the mothers of Emmett’s children. A source told Us Weekly that Kent and Childers are now “friends.” “They’re supportive of each other and have each other’s backs,” the insider said.

In new court papers, Emmett responded to Childers’ abuse allegations and alleged that his two exes have been working together to damage his reputation. In the documents obtained by Page Six, Emmett claimed that Childers never accused him of abuse during their marriage, and he pointed to Kent for making similar claims against him.

“Ambyr’s claims now stem from her friendship with my former fiancée, Lauren Burningham [Kent’s legal name], the mother of my youngest daughter, Ocean,” Emmett claimed in the court filing. “Lauren and I are in the middle of a very contentious custody litigation, in which Lauren has made false allegations of abuse, though she has never filed a DVRO Request against me, because she knows she is not a victim of abuse.”

“I believe that Ambyr and Lauren are working together in [an] attempt to destroy my reputation to give them both an advantage for custody,” Emmett added. “Ambyr has completely fabricated abuse that never happened and I believe that Lauren has convinced her to do so.”

Heavy has reached out to Kent’s rep for comment but has not heard back.

